'The Bachelor' Host Chris Harrison Reportedly Leaving Series and Fans Are Responding

Since the first episode of its groundbreaking franchise, Chris Harrison has been the host of The Bachelor (and its ensuing spin-offs). But, could he be leaving the franchise due to a reported move to Texas? Fans believe that Harrison may be leaving because of this report move. Unsurprisingly, Bachelor Nation had plenty of thoughts about this rumor.

On Tuesday, Page Six reported that Harrison is moving to Austin, Texas. He is reportedly building a home for himself and his girlfriend, Entertainment Tonight's Lauren Zima, in Austin's Barton Creek area. The longtime Bachelor host is originally from Dallas and his son goes to school at Texas Christian University. Naturally, this reported move sparked rumors that Harrison is departing the Bachelor franchise since the show typically films in Los Angeles. However, that is simply speculation at the moment.

Even though it has only been speculated that Harrison could be leaving the Bachelor franchise, the mere mention of his departure has fired up all of Bachelor Nation. Scroll down to see what some fans have to say about the longtime host possibly leaving the franchise.