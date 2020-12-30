'The Bachelor' Host Chris Harrison Reportedly Leaving Series and Fans Are Responding
Since the first episode of its groundbreaking franchise, Chris Harrison has been the host of The Bachelor (and its ensuing spin-offs). But, could he be leaving the franchise due to a reported move to Texas? Fans believe that Harrison may be leaving because of this report move. Unsurprisingly, Bachelor Nation had plenty of thoughts about this rumor.
On Tuesday, Page Six reported that Harrison is moving to Austin, Texas. He is reportedly building a home for himself and his girlfriend, Entertainment Tonight's Lauren Zima, in Austin's Barton Creek area. The longtime Bachelor host is originally from Dallas and his son goes to school at Texas Christian University. Naturally, this reported move sparked rumors that Harrison is departing the Bachelor franchise since the show typically films in Los Angeles. However, that is simply speculation at the moment.
Even though it has only been speculated that Harrison could be leaving the Bachelor franchise, the mere mention of his departure has fired up all of Bachelor Nation. Scroll down to see what some fans have to say about the longtime host possibly leaving the franchise.
CHRIS HARRISON CANNOT LEAVE 😭😭😭😭😭😭 #TheBachelor #TheBachelorette https://t.co/uZyDqOKblW— Hannah Prater (@hannahprater20) December 30, 2020
Ok welcome, to Texas! But Bachelor isn’t Bachelor without @chrisbharrison AMERICA WILL NOT BE OK. https://t.co/CH1w0QKBtX— Nathalia (@Natdelaes) December 30, 2020
nope nope nope, @chrisbharrison is the GOAT of bachelor nation https://t.co/zhVFFTcCib— Nicole Bambach (@NicoleBambach) December 30, 2020
If Chris Harrison really is leaving the bachelor franchise, i’m never watching again :/— char 🦚🫐 (@Charjajaja) December 30, 2020
If Chris Harrison leaves(I hope not) please replace with Wells #TheBachelorette #TheBachelor— Natalie Lafemme (@Only_Lafemme) December 30, 2020
Chris Harrison watching everyone comment on who they want to take over for him when he’s likely not even quitting, just building another new house in Texas. #BachelorNation pic.twitter.com/mRgHhqdEDy— Tea and Roses ♥️☕️🌹 (@myteaandroses) December 30, 2020
I hope the rumors about @chrisbharrison leaving the bachelor franchise aren’t true but if they are the only acceptable replacement is @viallnicholas28 Whose with me? #BachelorNation #bachelorabc #BacheloretteABC— Rachel B (@Rachel_B123) December 30, 2020