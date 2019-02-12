‘The Bachelor’: Colton Underwood Sends Demi Packing After Tense Talk

Demi Burnett may have made for a fun villain on Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor, but the sassy blonde just couldn’t find love.

In Monday’s dramatic new episode of the ABC dating show, after a stressful argument between Onyeka and Nicole prompted Colton to send both women home at the rose ceremony, it was clear Colton wasn’t playing games anymore with the women who appeared to be more on The Bachelor for screen time than for love.

Demi has been a fan favorite contestant from the start, boldly declaring her intentions to take Colton’s virginity and even spanking him with a paddle at one point, but when Demi decided to pull him aside prior to the second rose ceremony of the episode, it was clear her confidence could only get her so far.

“Hopefully after tonight, Colton won’t be the virgin anymore,” she said before knocking on his door in the middle of the night. “I’m ready to take that next step with him. I have been feeling so many things for Colton and I’m falling for him.”

Colton expressed nervousness at watching Demi take out some of her inner rage on her fellow contestants in a group date sparring match earlier in the episode, and despite bonding with her over a phone call with her mother, who was just released from federal prison, he shut down Demi’s big move almost immediately.

“I never thought that it would be this real for me,” Demi told him, explaining, “I feel so confident and so happy with what’s going on between us and now I do feel like I am falling in love with you.”

“I appreciate you saying that to me, I really do. It means a lot, and you continue to make me feel special,” he responded, before getting to the tough truth. “[Demi’s confession of love] brings up some emotions in me, because I do think about you a lot, and I do think about us, but there’s a part of me that just doesn’t know if we can get there.”

He continued, “I just don’t know right now if I can see myself with you at the end of this. I can’t sit here and after hearing that tonight, let you feel a certain way.”

Despite thanking Colton for the truth, Demi made her exit from the show in typical Demi fashion, telling Colton that he would end up not being happy going with the “safe” women in the house.

“It hurts,” she told the camera before heading home. “This is why I haven’t wanted to be in a relationship for a really long time because of this feeling. Being hurt is the story of my life. No one has ever loved me back.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET ABC.

