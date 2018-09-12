‘The Bachelor’ Alum Bekah Martinez Expecting First Child With Grayston Leonard

The Bachelor alum Bekah Martinez is pregnant with her first child, with the reality star sharing the news with PureWow.

Martinez is expecting with boyfriend Grayston Leonard, who she has been dating for about seven months. Martinez discovered that she was expecting after they had been dating for three months.

“I was in disbelief and thought, ‘Is this really happening?’” Martinez recalled of the moment she found out about her pregnancy. “I immediately called Grayston and then went across the street to the Dollar Tree and bought two more pregnancy tests. They, of course, were both positive.”

While Leonard was initially unsure whether he was ready to be a father, Martinez shared that the two were able to fully celebrate her pregnancy on Father’s Day.

“I was crying (happy tears) and said, ‘You’re going to be a dad!’ We hugged, and it was the first time we really got to be overjoyed,” she revealed. “We were finally able to celebrate and soak up all of that emotion.”

The 23-year-old, who competed on Season 22 of The Bachelor this year, added that her beau has been nothing but supportive and is doing what he can to support her during her pregnancy.

“He’s been really into finding resources and reading books about pregnancy,” she said. “He stepped up to the plate and it just makes me feel that much better about starting this new chapter in my life with him.”

Martinez called her pregnancy “legitimately a dream come true.”

“It’s the one thing that I’ve known with certainty for so long,” she explained. I’ve gone back and forth on the idea of marriage and relationships, but I’ve always felt sure that I want to be a mom.”

Martinez had previously raised eyebrows after dropping out of this season of Bachelor in Paradise, a decision she attributed at the time to her relationship.

“I think pregnancy is better than Bachelor in Paradise,” she said. “Although I’m probably equally as sweaty, exhausted, nauseous, stressed out and emotional, at least I don’t have to worry about finding a man. I already have that one covered.”

While Martniez said that she’s now done with the Bachelor franchise, she’s excited to include the cast members she became close with in her pregnancy journey.

“It’s going by so fast! I’m feeling super energized,” she said of her pregnancy. “I’ve been able to do a lot of activities that I normally do, like hiking, backpacking and a little bit of climbing. It feels really good because the first trimester was a little rough.”

She added, “It still feels so surreal but it was this tangible way of knowing I’m going to have a son or daughter and everything is about to change in a good way.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @whats_ur_sign