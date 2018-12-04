‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra ‘Never Knew’ About Explosive Fight Between His Dad and Wife Catelynn Lowell

Tyler Baltierra is getting a first-hand look at some of wife Catelynn Lowell’s past with his dad for the first time.

On Monday’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Butch Baltierra had a heart-to-heart with his daughter-in-law about one of the most shocking moments of their storied history together, when, during the throes of his addiction, he criticized Lowell for giving up her first child with Tyler for adoption when the two were just 16.

The fight was filled with screaming, threats and plenty of dysfunction, but apparently it was the first time Tyler ever knew what had gone down a decade ago.

“Wow…I never knew about this scene with my dad [and Catelynn Lowell],” he tweeted. “You people can say all you want about her, but you have NO IDEA what we went through as kids! The fact we’re both still alive, not in prison or drug addicts, still surprises me. We have a bond that’s unexplainable!”

Luckily for everyone involved, things have changed infinitely for the better since that screaming match, with Tyler and his wife now parents to 3-year-old Nova and their soon-to-be-born daughter Tezlee. Butch, meanwhile, has worked hard over the years to stay sober, and appears to have really taken to his recent time in treatment.

“I think the only thing you can do to make things right is just to continue working on yourself and continue to stay sober,” Lowell told Butch after he apologized to her for his behavior prior to his sobriety.

But just because no one is yelling or doing drugs doesn’t mean the MTV couple is totally in the clear. Also Monday’s episode, the couple prepared for a trial separation amid Lowell’s pregnancy after Tyler told his wife he needed time to figure himself out after becoming “miserable” in their marriage.

Lowell also had a tough year, going through extensive mental health treatment away from her family after experiencing suicidal thoughts a year ago following a miscarriage. All this while renovating their home and preparing to expand their family!

The couple has proved time and time again they can make it through tough times, hopefully this is just another one of those.

