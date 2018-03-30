Tyler Baltierra Makes Cheating Joke About Catelynn Lowell and ‘Teen Mom’ Fans Are Not Pleased

When a fan accused Tyler Baltierra of cheating on wife Catelynn Lowell, the Teen Mom personality took the sarcastic route to shut down the bogus claims.

Some fans enjoyed his shady response, noting that he was obviously joking, but the “admission” didn’t sit well with others.

“I wonder how many times @TylerBaltierra has cheated on @CatelynnLowell,” a Twitter troll wrote on Thursday, adding a slew of inquisitive emojis.

Baltierra quickly responded to the message, writing, “More times than I could count,” complete with a crying laughing emoji.

Baltierra and Lowell have been married since August 2015 and have been together for more than 12 years, so many followers accepted his response as the obvious joke it was intended to be. They took to the comments to commend the reality TV personality for keeping things light in the wake of long-running cheating rumors.

“Sarcasm at its finest,” one follower wrote. “Love it.” Another added, “Silly tweet deserves a silly response!”

But others found the 26-year-old’s sarcastic admission to be in poor taste, especially considering his wife’s fragile mental state having been recently released from a rehab center for depression and suicidal thoughts.

“That’s a very unfunny joke,” one Reddit user slammed Balteirra’s reply.

“Why would he even respond?” asked another fan. “This is going to cause a bunch of tweets and speculations that will set Cate off, and the cycle will continue until her iPhone combusts in her hand!”

A few followers went on to suspect that the reality cast member has been using humor to hide the truth.

“I use sarcasm to tell people what I really think about them…” said one, and another agreed, “sadly I feel he is telling the truth.”

“I find Tyler’s joke really distasteful.. For one, it’s disrespectful to even joke about, & also after what Cate has gone through,” another wrote.

“You guys have been through more, and are more mature than most people my age. You’re above this mess,” a follower tweeted to Baltierra.

Lowell returned home in February after three separate stints in a treatment facility for depression and suicidal thoughts.

She said that she “thought of every way possible to commit suicide … from wrapping a belt around my neck to just running my car into an electric pole,” so she sought help from professionals.

Lowell’s struggles were connected to the news that she had suffered a miscarriage shortly after telling Baltierra they were expecting.

“I feel like maybe it just wasn’t the right time. Thank God for kids and husbands,” she said on Teen Mom OG after learning of her miscarriage. “If they weren’t around, I probably would have offed myself, seriously. I mean, I’m sure a lot of people can relate. Like, it’s like I don’t want to live another day like this, you know?”

Lowell and Baltierra share 3-year-old daughter Novalee and are the biological parents to Carly, the daughter they put up for adoption together while on MTV‘s 16 and Pregnant.