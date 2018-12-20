‘Teen Mom’ Star David Eason Under Police Investigation for Towing Neighbor’s Truck

David Eason is under investigation after he moved a truck from its parking spot.

Eason, the husband of Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, shared a video to YouTube Wednesday of himself towing a white truck on his own, which he claimed was preventing him from getting to his boat.

“Learn the right way to deal will [sic] a$$holes who think it’s cool to block you in a parking space,” he wrote in the description of the video on YouTube. “Good thing my trailer has a folded tongue that allowed me to get my truck out so I can tow him out of the way, in order to move my boat.”

In the video, Eason could be seen can be seen attaching a cable to the back of a truck, which is parked just inches away from a boat in the next parking spot. He then gets into his own vehicle and uses it to aggressively move the white truck.

“If you’re going to park this close and there’s no money in the meter,” Evans can be heard saying in the video. “Pull that mother–er away.”

Teen Mom fans soon tweeted the video to Wilmington, North Carolina police, with the department responding by stating that “they were “investigating this incident.”

“We completely understand your concern and appreciate you sharing it with us,” the police department said in a second tweet. “The past incidents have occurred outside of our jurisdiction, but we will continue to thoroughly investigate when it is within our city limits.”

A Wilmington Police Department spokesperson later told WECT News 6 that “this is an absolutely inappropriate way to handle parking issues.”

Eason also responded for comment, stating that “I don’t have time to meet with you but this was my friends truck, I was just messing with him one day. Dont get into my personal business dude I’m just trying to get followers on YouTube geesh!”

The owner of the towed vehicle, Terry Hill, claimed that he had legally parked within the lines of a handicapped parking space and had called 911 after he was made aware of Eason towing his truck. He claimed that when he confronted Eason, the Teen Mom 2 alum threatened to “whoop your butt.”

Eason’s self-towing reportedly damaged Hill’s vehicle, which required to have the transmission and the power steering hose repaired.

The police investigation is just the latest trouble for the former Teen Mom star, who was reportedly visited by Secret Service after he shared a video of himself using a rifle with a bump stock that included President Donald Trump’s name in the caption. He was also recently accused of physical assault by Evans, though those allegations were later recanted.