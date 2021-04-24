'Teen Mom' Star Admits She 'Cheated Way More' as Her Husband's Infidelity Resurfaces

✖

Teen Mom star Mackenzie Mckee wants her followers to know she's not sitting aside as a "weak, little" housewife amid her husband's alleged cheating controversy. Mckee addressed the many comments she's received for standing by her husband through the ordeal with a few choice words in a video rant. “I’m so happy you guys know more about my life than I know about my life because I have been diagnosed, by you guys, with a ‘idiot woman who takes back a serial cheating husband,'" she said, sarcastically.

She went on to inform her following that she's “cheated far more than he has. “Baby, I know my self-worth,” she added. Mckee also made sure to shut down the "narcissist" talk, saying that "we can call Josh a dumba–– because he's been a dumba––, but at least he's not a narcissist." “Josh has never once controlled me, told me what to do or beat me,” she went on. “If you want to diagnose him with narcissism, give me the facts.”

One thing is for certain: Mckee is “tired of the bullsh*t [and] sick of these messages that are coming my way.” The Teen Mom says the last season of the show had painted her to be "weak, little" mom and wife by highlighting her husband's flaws without talking her Mckee's. She claims that's not the real story in her household. “I don’t mother-effing stay with a cheating husband," she continued in the video. “If I had just been his faithful, little sweetheart to him and he was off cheating, do you think I would be with him? No! No, I wouldn’t."

Mckee moved to Florida last year after the cheating allegations came out as an attempt to start fresh, and her husband Josh came to be with the family shortly after. “[People ask], ‘How do you fight for him?’ I don’t fight for him," she described. “I came to Florida, and he came to be with us. I never asked him to be. I don’t fight for him, and I never will. If Josh wants to leave, don’t let that door hit you.” The couple got married in 2013 and share three children together: Gannon, 9, Jaxie, 7, and Broncs, 4.