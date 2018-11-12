‘Teen Mom OG’s Tyler Baltierra Defends Daughter’s Adoptive Parents After Fan Backlash

Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra is defending his daughter’s adoptive parents after a major fan backlash against the couple.

The controversy started when a recent episode of the MTV reality series showed Brandon and Teresa Davis requesting that Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell not have their yearly visit with Carly, the child Baltierra and Lowell gave up for open adoption years ago.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Regardless of anyone’s opinions, Brandon & Teresa are Carly’s parents & if they decide not having a visit is what’s best for her right now, then we have to trust the parental decisions that we gave them the rights to make in the first place,” Baltierra wrote in a message on Twitter. “It’s not always easy, but necessary.”

Regardless of anyone’s opinions, Brandon & Teresa are Carly’s parents & if they decide not having a visit is what’s best for her right now, then we have to trust the parental decisions that we gave them the rights to make in the first place. It’s not always easy, but necessary!🙏🏻 — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) November 8, 2018

Many of Baltierra’s followers have been supportive of Carly and the Davises in the wake of the news, with several of them tweeting back to him that they understand the parents’ position.

“I think as Carly gets older, it’s time to stop mentioning her & her parents on the show,” one person commented. “Being in middle school is hard enough w/o being ‘that kid from Teen Mom OG.’ It’s not fair to Carly, Theresa& Brandon to keep talking about them on TV. Keep that private.”

“I don’t blame them. Perhaps if you 2 weren’t on TV. That’s a lot for a little girl,” someone else wrote. “And then to have to watch you guys be unhappy with them on TV isn’t helping either. Give up TV if you want to be in her life.”

During the recent episode of Teen Mom OG where the Davis’ request was revealed, everything came down around Baltierra and Lowell trying to make plans to see Carly for her ninth birthday.

Lowell had trouble getting Teresa to respond to text messages, and when she finally did, it was not quite the response she expected.

“Of course, we don’t want to see you just for dinner, you live too far away for that. And it’s not about the length of time we spend with you,’” Lowell said as she reads Teresa’s text message to her out loud.

“But basically, she was like, ‘Don’t make plans to come here.’ Right now I guess they’re working through some things with Carly,” Lowell added, still reading from Teresa’s text message. “‘She’s at an age where she’s trying to figure out her place in life. She’s a nine-year-old girl with a different story. She just has to get confident in who she is, and we want her to be able to do that in the least confusing way possible. She just needs to mature some.’”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.