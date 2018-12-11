‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Gary Shirley Thanks Supporters After He Finally Finds Biological Father

Teen Mom OG star Gary Shirley announced that he finally found his biological father, and he’s thanking his fans for all their support.

Shirley took to Twitter to share the good news, and to express his gratitude to all those who encouraged him along his journey, which was depicted on the MTV series.

“Thanks for all the support I was given with my journey in finding my biological father. A lot of you guys gave me a lot of great advice and I appreciate that,” the reality TV star tweeted. “I couldn’t reach out to everyone to say thank you or to say ‘I found him’ haha but thank and I wish the best for you all.”

Many of his Twitter followers have sent back messages of congratulations to Shirley, many of them expressing excitement that he was able to find his biological father, which was shown on the most recent episode of Teen Mom OG.

“I knew he was your Dad the moment I saw his face,” one fan commented, “it is so obvious You Look Just Like him So happy for you Gary Having lost my Dad during open heart surgery at 10 I cannot imagine what a blessing it is to find your Dad at your age. Awesome!! God Bless your entire family !!”

“I was so happy to see you meeting him and even happier to see his enthusiasm over getting to know you and your family. Hopefully this is the start of a great relationship for you both and your families,” another fan wrote.

“I’m very happy for you. I was moved by your dedication in finding your father. You and your kids deserve it,” someone else said. “Congratulations!”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.