‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Andrew Glennon Reveals Plans to Visit Gary Shirley and Leah With Son James

Andrew Glennon is taking strides to keep son James connected to his family from mom Amber Portwood‘s side. The Teen Mom stars have been combative following Portwood’s arrest for domestic violence, effectively ending their relationship and placing them in a custody fight that is still ongoing.

Glennon has sole custody of James at the moment and seems to be making efforts to be the best father that he can be. So much that he’s setting up a meeting with Portwood’s ex Gary Shirley so James can be around his older sister Leah.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The reality star revealed the potential meeting after a fan commented about Leah on a post of Glennon drying off his son after a bath.

“Your (sic) doing a great job raising James just dont let him forget about his sister Leah, keep in contact with her and her parents Gary and Kristina, she seems to love him dearly,” the fan wrote.

“Spoke with Gary and planning a baby James visit with him, Kristina, Emmy, and Leah soon. Just need to pick a day,” Glennon responded, adding a praising hands emoji at the end.

InTouch Weekly notes that the young siblings have been loving with their appearances in social media photos, with Portwood’s arrest and the end of her relationship with Glennon putting a stop to that.

On top of that, Us Weekly spoke with a source that noted Glennon and Portwood were finished as a couple and Glennon’s social media presence was actually a “cruel” attack on his former fiancee.

“Andrew took James for a haircut and has posted many pictures of James,” the source told Us Weekly. “Andrew is rubbing it in Amber’s face that she can’t be with her son.”

View this post on Instagram Water Park! 💧 🏝⛲️ A post shared by Andrew Glennon (@andrew.glennon) on Sep 4, 2019 at 4:01pm PDT

But Glennon denied this and said the photos are a way for him “to let everyone we love know that James and I are OK.” He is also attempting to keep Portwood present in their son’s life despite the court ruling.

“There can’t be any better indication of me wanting a family than me taking care of our beautiful son and keeping him safe,” Glennon told Us Weekly. “He sees photos of her every day, smells her smells and plays with toys they loved to play with.”