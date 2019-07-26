‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood’s Reconciliation Reportedly ‘Less Likely’ Following Alleged Cheating

It would seem that troubles are growing for Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood outside of court too. The reality star got plenty of support from her co-stars during her appearance in court for her domestic battery case on Thursday, but her relationship with boyfriend Andrew Glennon might be in need of a miracle.

As Us Weekly reports, Glennon has reportedly been chatting up another woman and Portwood is aware. The reality star is “crushed” by the news according to a source, revealing how it will be affecting their relationship going forward.

“Amber does [know] Andrew was talking to another woman. She is devastated,” Us Weekly reports. “Their reconciliation is looking less likely. The priority in her life is James.”

The couple started dating back in 2017 and later welcomed a son, James, in May 2018. Portwood is also the mother of 10-year-old Leah, her daughter with former fiancee Gary Shirley.

Portwood and Glennon seemed to be on the road to marriage in the near future until her arrest on July 5 for felony domestic battery. The Teen Mom was arrested after an incident with Glennon that police allege the couple was having a “disagreement” and that Portwood hit her fiancee “while he was holding their 1-year-old child.”

The reality star was ordered to stay away from Glennon and their son after the arrest, only getting granted “supervised visits” with son James after an appearance in court on Thursday, July 25.

While there hadn’t been any indication that infidelity played a part in the alleged incident, Portwood did post and delete an Instagram post that said, “Cheating is a choice not a mistake” according to Us Weekly.

It still isn’t clear what is known and what has happened behind the scenes, but Us Weekly outlines that Portwood is “very sensitive” about how men take advantage of her due to her past relationships.

“They love each other but as things intensify, it’s becoming a more difficult situation to navigate and come back from,” the source continued telling Us Weekly. “She’s learning more things about Andrew with time.”

That said, Us Weekly cites another source that says Glennon has been “nothing but faithful” to Portwood and other elements are bringing stress into the relationship.

“Her lack of self care with her mental disorders and choosing not to take her medications regularly” were highlighted as some reasons for their drama.

Since the arrest, there has been a lot of emotion coming from Portwood, especially on social media. One post alluded to her relationship apparently.

“I am so heartbroken right now…[oh my god]?” Portwood wrote on the tweet. “Wow I guess the truth always comes out.”