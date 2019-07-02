‘Teen Mom OG’: Ryan Edwards Returns Home After Jail Time With Anxiety After Watching Friend Get Stabbed

Ryan Edwards is back from his 3-month stint behind bars, but the Teen Mom OG dad is still struggling to step up for his 10-year-old son in Maci Bookout‘s eyes. Edwards was released from jail following his arrest for allegedly walking out on a bar tab, compounded with an open warrant from a previous heroin possession charge, but reacclimating to life with wife Mackenzie Standifer and their newborn son, Jagger, was easier said than done after what he experienced.

In Monday’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Standifer told Edwards’ parents that she wouldn’t expect their son to say much about his experience in jail right when he finally got home.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m not expecting this to be some miracle when he comes home, and it’s all back to normal,” she said. “It’s gonna take a few weeks to decompress.”

She wasn’t wrong, as when Edwards did get home, he refused to talk about his sentence with a producer, forcing Standifer, Jen and Larry to explain he was having a hard time readjusting after watching one of his friends get stabbed 10 times in jail.

“He won’t leave the house,” Standifer explained. “It’s just classic anxiety.”

She added, “It’s sad to watch somebody go through all of this.”

Despite the horrible experience, Edwards’ ex Bookout wasn’t thrilled about the way he was brushing off explaining everything to their 10-year-old son, Bentley, who had long been struggling with his dad’s ongoing substance abuse and legal issues.

“What I would love for them to do is say, ‘Hey Ryan, the second that Bentley gets over here, you need to have a f—ing conversation with him. Man up, apologize, you need to talk to this child,’” she said of Edwards’ parents. “But they’re not gonna do that.”

Bookout’s instincts were right on the money, as when Bentley got home from spending time at his dad’s, he said the only explanation he got was, “Daddy’s going through a lot.”

“Ryan is a grown a— man,” she fumed. “Ryan and his family think that he can go to rehab and then do his jail time and come home, and everything should be perfectly fine. They seem to forget that Ryan hasn’t been there for his entire life.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Mackenzie Standifer