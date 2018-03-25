Catelynn Lowell Will Appear on ‘Teen Mom OG’ Reunion Amid Mental Health Battle

Teen Mom OG cast member Catelynn Lowell is stepping back into the spotlight briefly after some time focusing on her mental health.

The reality fixture will make a special appearance at the Teen Mom OG reunion amid her battle with depression, Us Weekly reports.

“Catelynn’s treatment team has given her permission for her to travel to New York City for the Teen Mom reunion to be filmed in New York City on March 3 and March 4,” a source said.

The news comes days after Lowell, 25, broke her social media hiatus to give fans an update on her progress.

“Cannot wait to see my family soon!!! @TylerBaltierra,” she tweeted on Feb. 21.

In January, Lowell checked into a treatment program in Arizona to focus on her issues with mental health. Her husband, co-star Tyler Baltierra, visited her in early February.

“Seeing this gorgeous woman & all the work she has done has given me such hope, a feeling of peace, and unconditional love that is hard to explain with words,” he said on Twitter. “It was a very emotionally intense Family Week Program, but I know that our love & commitment towards each other will preserve through anything this life throws our way.”

Despite his support for his wife, Baltierra came under fire on Twitter when a user accused him of adding to Lowell’s struggle with depression by making her feel bad about her weight.

“We started a diet together & asked to hold each other accountable to our commitments,” Baltierra tweeted. “We have been together for 12 years, so there isn’t much we won’t say to each other. Yes, I can be abrasive with my delivery. Yes, I can be ignorant with how my delivery impacts other people. Yes, I make mistakes. But I own up to them.”

“To state that I am the cause of her mental health struggles is yet again, another very ignorant opinion. Her health struggles derive from the chaotic & unstable upbringing we both endured,” he added.

Lowell’s latest stint in treatment marks her third in just a few months. There has been speculation that she suffered a miscarriage after announcing her pregnancy on the popular MTV series.

A promo for an upcoming episode of the series seems to confirm the speculation, as it features an emotional Baltierra saying that he “really wanted” the baby.