Maci Bookout Confronts Ex Ryan Edwards About His Alleged Drug Addiction in ‘Teen Mom OG’ Promo

Teen Mom OG is set to return in November and MTV is releasing a new preview of all the drama that will be featured on the next season of the reality series.

One moment that is shown in the preview that promises serious intensity is when Maci Bookout confronts her ex, Ryan Edwards, about his alleged drug issues.

Bookout tells Edwards that his alleged substance abuse could be harming their son, Bentley.

“As his father, you have to pass a drug test,” she says to Edwards. “And we are going to be there.”

In the brief 30-second spot, the moms — Bookout, Farrah Abraham, Catelynn Baltierra, Amber Portwood — are all seen facing new situations and picking up where they left off in Season 6.

As for controversial mom Abraham, she has decided to make a permanent move to Los Angeles with her daughter, Sophia, despite her difficult relationship with ex-boyfriend Simon Saran, who lives in California.

Portwood can be seen struggling to salvage her relationship with Matt Baier.

“I’m tired of being with someone that walks away,” she says to him.

Baltierra is working to move past her fear of suffering from postpartum depression if she does have another child.

“I can’t let my fears dictate what I want in life,” she says.

Season 7 of Teen Mom OG premieres Nov. 27 at 9 p.m. ET. The second episode will air at 11 p.m. that same night.