Mackenzie Standifer Shades Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney After Being Called ‘Jobless’

Teen Mom OG cast member Mackenzie Standifer is clapping back at Maci Bookout and her husband Taylor McKinney after McKinney called Standifer’s husband, Ryan Edwards — who also happens to be Bookout’s ex and baby daddy — “jobless.”

“He must be going through something tough to lash out like that. So I’ll be praying for them,” Standifer told Radar Online.

“I haven’t spoken to Taylor or Maci since last year,” she said. “I don’t have anything bad to say about either of them. It’s really fine. Life is still moving along.”

Previously, McKinney slammed his fellow OG personalities after a fan of the show tweeted that Standifer was bringing up “ancient history” between Edwards and Bookout, who dated until 2010.

“[Laugh out loud] at Mackenzie wondering if Maci has moved on from the past and claiming Ryan left her. You and Ryan are the ones constantly bringing up ancient history, and clearly aren’t over s—,” the fan wrote on Twitter.

McKinney came across the tweet and shared his own thoughts.

“Well when you have 2 jobless adults, one of whom is 30 years old and still needs his ass wiped, what do you [expect] the dinner convos to be?” he replied. “They should thank Maci for paying their ‘nursing school’….but that’s none of my business.”

During Monday’s episode, Edwards, 30, and Standifer, 21, said they want to have a baby together. The child would be their first together.

During the episode, the couple sounded like they had babies on the brain and discussed having a baby of their own.

When Standifer was telling her husband about her desire to return to school for nursing, he only had one question for her: “So does that mean we’re holding off for a while on making a baby?” he said.

“Oh my gosh,” she replied. “Are you ready?”

“I’m ready when you’re ready,” he told her. “I don’t think I’ll ever be totally ready, but I think now is as good a time as ever.”

And while the couple doesn’t seem like they’re waiting on Standifer’s degree to add to their family, the 21-year-old revealed how important going back to school is to her.

“I’m excited to be going back to school,” she told Edwards. “It’s just crazy, like when i got pregnant I was 17, I lived with my mom and dad, and I graduated on time from high school.”

She continued: “Yeah, it was hard. And I remember when I got pregnant [my parents] wanted me to marry Zach, you know, do the right thing.”

Changing the subject to his ex, Edwards replied, “It would have been awful if Maci and I had gotten married, just completely awful.”

“But you know what,” Standifer told her husband, “I respect you so much for the fact that you had the balls to say, ‘No, this isn’t what makes me happy,’ and you went with it.”

She then asked Edwards if she thinks Bookout, who was the one to end things with Edwards and has since married McKinney, has let go of her past with him.

“In my opinion, I don’t think she has,” Edwards replied. “I can’t act like I’m not to blame for any of because I am, but it just sucks when you just have to drag it out and hold grudges over it.”

The relationship between Bookout and Edwards, who share 9-year-old son Bentley, took a turn for the worse when Bookout discussed Edwards’ struggle with substance abuse on Teen Mom OG. On the season finale, Edwards was caught slurring his words and falling asleep at the wheel while driving his wife to their wedding ceremony.

Soon after, Edwards checked into rehab for heroin abuse. At the reunion special, Standifer slammed Bookout for talking about his issues on TV and not telling her about his drug problem.

Tensions continued to grow when Maci refused to let Edwards visit their son until he agreed to pass a drug test.