‘Teen Mom’ Maci Bookout Files for Order of Protection From Ryan Edwards

Maci Bookout isn’t messing around when it comes to protecting her family from Ryan Edwards’ substance abuse issues.

The same week that Teen Mom OG personality Edwards was arrested on heroin-related charges, his ex-girlfriend Bookout filed for an order of protection against him.

According to the docket on the Hamilton County Circuit Court’s website, there are two orders of protection filed against Edwards, The Ashley reports. The first lists Bookout’s husband, Taylor McKinney, vs. Edwards. The second lists 26-year-old Bookout and her three children — Bentley, 9, Jayde, 2, and Maverick, 22 months — vs. Edwards. Bookout shares son Bentley with Edwards and her two youngest with McKinney.

A judge is set to hear the cases on Monday, April 2. It’s unclear when Bookout and her husband filed the orders of protection.

Edwards, 30, found himself in legal trouble on Tuesday when he was arrested at his Tennessee home. Red Bank City police confirmed that he was arrested for violating his probation, which was related to a previous heroin possession case. A spokesperson for the Hamilton County Jail told Radar Online that he was released on bond at 10:15 p.m. the same day.

Edwards has admitted to heroin use in the past and went to rehab in May 2017 after MTV‘s cameras caught him nodding off behind the wheel as he was driving to his wedding to Mackenzie Standifer. The network aired the incident during a 2017 episode of Teen Mom OG, and in a different episode in December, 21-year-old Standifer claimed he was spending $10,000 a week on drugs.

Following the arrest, those close to Edwards were reportedly worried that his stint in rehab wasn’t enough to effectively combat his addiction.

“There have been major concerns about Ryan’s sobriety,” a source close to the reality show previously told Us Weekly, noting that the subject is a major topic in the reunion episodes scheduled to air April 16 and 23. “Ryan needed more inpatient treatment, longer than what he previously got.”

The arrest news came a day after MTV aired a preview for the upcoming April 2 episode in which it was revealed Edwards and Standifer are expecting their first child together. Standifer is also the mom of Hudson, 4, whom she shares with ex-husband Zachary Stephens.

Standifer, for her part, claimed to Radar on Wednesday that her husband remains sober regardless of the charges.

“Possession of heroin was the original charge from April before he went to rehab,” she told the publication Wednesday. “Part of his case was he had to be booked. Everything is fine.”

She would not comment on if Edwards has broken his probation for his previous drug charge, but added, “He took a drug test yesterday and passed.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.