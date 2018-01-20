Farrah Abraham Gives ‘Teen Mom OG’ Co-Star Amber Portwood ‘Worst Mom Award’

Farrah Abraham live-tweeted this week’s episode of Teen Mom OG on Monday, when Amber Portwood learned that she was pregnant again. Abraham called her the “worst mom” award winner.

At the end of the episode, Portwood’s ex-fiance and the father of her 8-year-old daughter Leah, Gary Shirley, expressed concern about Andrew Glennon’s past. Shirley told his wife, Kristina Anderson, that they should try to adopt Leah.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Abraham congratulated Shirley, adding that Portwood should get the worst mom award.

“Claps to [Gary Shirley],” Abraham wrote. “MTV, listen I was depressed I was was a single parent you said it straight Gary! Worst mom award Amber.”

Claps to @ItsGaryTime 💯 @mtv listen I was depressed I was was a single parent you said it straight Gary! Worst mom award Amber 🏆 @mtv @TeenMom — Farrah Abraham (@F1abraham) January 16, 2018

That was not the only nasty message Abraham had for Portwood. She also accused Portwood of planning the pregnancy.

“AMBER just f—g admit you planned your pregnancy [laugh my a— off] this is so pathetic F— TEEN MOM ! Enjoy the bonus for your new kid and pay your owed child support! Over this off to Italy,” Abraham wrote.

Portwood previously said she was not going to get pregnant again after she was re-diagnosed with Borderline Personality and Bipolar Disorder. But in November, she revealed she was expecting. Audiences saw her take a pregnancy test in Hawaii on Monday’s episode. At the very end, MTV showed that the test was positive.

The father of the new baby is Glennon, a cinematographer she met during Marriage Boot Camp last year. Glennon’s dark past was later revealed, including an arrest for possession of a firearm and deadly weapon by a felon. Two ex-girlfriends also filed for restraining orders against him.

Glennon told Radar Online that his father’s death from prostate cancer, sent him into a “tailspin.”

“Depression, drinking and throwing my heart through any open door,” he said. “It nearly cost my life.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.