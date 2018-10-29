‘Teen Mom OG’ Clip Teases Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra Breaking Point

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell’s marriage might be reaching a breaking point in this week’s episode of Teen Mom OG, according to a new episode preview.

In MTV’s teaser, we first see footage of Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon “starting to build a life together,” the narrator said. Then, we find Baltierra and Lowell both looking disappointed. “Will Cate and Tyler’s come crashing down?” the narrator asked.

There is footage of police visiting their home.

“After awhile, it gets to a point where it’s like, ‘I’m done,’” Lowell said at the end.

Lowell and Baltierra have been married since 2015 and have had a difficult 2018. In January, Lowell announced she was pregnant, but the pregnancy ended in a miscarriage. Lowell also went in and out of rehab after experiencing suicidal thoughts. Baltierra has also struggled with depression and told fans he was diagnosed bipolar in July.

Things appeared to be getting better for the couple though in September, when they announced they are expecting again. However, recent episodes of Teen Mom OG have shown how Lowell’s mental health issues have put a strain on their relationship.

“I’m gonna be really very honest. I feel like I’m not too happy right now. I’m identifying that I feel pretty miserable,” Baltierra told friends in one episode. “When does it ever turn around though, where you know what, Cate, I need you to actually do this for me? When is it ever 50/50?”

He added, “I’m saying this is what I need. If you can meet those needs, awesome. If you can’t, let me know. I don’t want to waste any time. Let me get out of here. Marriage is a b—.”

In that same episode, Lowell told Dr. Mike Dow she was struggling with the online reaction to her rehab stint.

“I cant even go on Twitter right now. People are ruthless, they think that I’m just running away from my problems or not wanting to be a mom. I’m not running away from my problems, I was fixing my problems and trying to get better so I could be a better mom,” Lowell told Dow, who previously praised her for bringing attention to mental health.

In the season premiere, Baltierra told his mother it was “hard to not become bitter, especially when there’s so much focus on other people and you’re sitting there in the corner.”

There have been some lighter moments recently for the couple though. On Oct. 17, Lowell announced their baby’s gender. They are having another baby girl.

“I was so shocked that it was a girl because I for sure thought it was a boy!” the 26-year-old told Us Weekly. “Tyler knew the sex before I did. When we did our gender reveal, I was so shocked I almost cried because I wanted a boy so badly. I’m super excited it’s a girl now. Since our miscarriage, I just am thankful to get another chance, and as long as it’s healthy, that’s all that matters!”

New episodes of Teen Mom OG start at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

