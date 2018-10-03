‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Welcome New Addition to Family

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra will have more than one baby in the house in the upcoming months. The Teen Mom OG couple revealed Wednesday that they were welcoming a kitten into their home!

Lowell showed off the newest member of the Lowell-Baltierra household on Snapchat, as first reported by InTouch Weekly, with the pregnant MTV personality captioning the video of the cat, “Nova’s gonna freak,” in reference to their 3-year-old daughter.

The tiny cat will clearly be an adorable companion for the toddler, and for the couple’s new baby when it arrives.

The couple announced last month that they were expecting another child after losing a baby to a miscarriage last year.

“The big news is that we are expecting our rainbow baby. This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I’m super excited,” Lowell told Us Weekly at the time. “It was a huge shock at first. We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness,” she continued. “We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

After the miscarriage, which was documented during last season of the MTV show, Lowell experienced suicidal thoughts and checked herself into treatment for mental health issues two different times.

In the Teen Mom OG season premiere Monday, Baltierra was dealing with feelings of resentment towards his wife as she remained in treatment while he parented their daughter alone.

Telling mom Kim and stepfather Bill that sometimes his wife would skip her classes to stay up late and watch movies, Baltierra admitted he was beginning to have some pretty dark thoughts about his marriage, including if they should really stay together, saying, “it’s not depressing, it’s repulsing.”

It’s this attitude that let Baltierra know he needed to seek out treatment himself if he wanted to save his family.

“That’s why I want to go to therapy, like something’s wrong with me. I’m losing sympathy and empathy. Maybe the empathy and sympathy is sucked dry, I don’t know, but I recognize that and that’s why I need to figure this out,” he said.

Prior to the season premiere, the reality personality said that while the things fans will watch him go through this season will be tough to watch, he isn’t shying away from his struggle.

“I know I will most likely get a ton of backlash from viewers this season & that’s okay, honestly…it will NEVER hold me back from being 100% real & honest!” he wrote on Twitter Monday. “Loving someone through severe depression/anxiety takes a toll & I’m only one human being that experiences weak moments too.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Tyler Baltierra