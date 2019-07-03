‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Shows Support for ‘Follow up Show’ With Tyler Baltierra and Daughter Carly

Catelynn Lowell is hopeful about her and husband Tyler Baltierra‘s future relationship with their 10-year-old daughter, Carly. The Teen Mom OG star shared her support for a possible future Teen Mom spinoff about Carly’s relationship with her parents once she’s a little older.

Lowell, 27, retweeted a fan’s idea for a future series documenting Carly’s life. “I hope years down the road when Carly is old enough to make the decision MTV or another station does a follow up show of [Lowell] and [Baltierra] starting their own relationship with her,” the tweet read.

Recently, Lowell and Baltierra got to spend time with Carly, whom they placed for adoption when she was a baby in 2009, when the then-teens felt they were unprepared to care for a child. Lowell wrote on Twitter last week that she couldn’t keep her excitement to herself ahead of the visit.

“Today is a very special day we get to see Carly and her parents,” she wrote. She added of her other daughters, “Nova & Vaeda get to hang with their sister #blessed #adoption #sisters.”

Meanwhile, Baltierra shared an adorable photo of Nova, their middle child, before she met Carly. “I’m so blessed that this beautiful little angel gets to see Carly this weekend! There really isn’t anything more precious to witness as a father than all of his girls together!” he captioned the photo of a smiling Nova sporting braided pigtails and hugging a stuffed animal.

Carly’s parents have been staunch in their desire to keep the little girl’s face out of the public eye, but Lowell and Baltierra have been open about the impact the decision to place her for adoption has had on their lives.

“10 years ago yesterday, we were only 17,” Baltierra wrote on Instagram in May in celebration of Carly’s birthday. “10 years ago, we brought you into the world. 10 years ago, we only got to hold you by ourselves for a half hour in the hospital as we just cried & stared at you, remembering every little detail of how absolutely perfect you were, since we knew that even though we just met, we had to say goodbye.”

“10 years ago, we had to make the hardest decision of our lives & give you everything your innocent life deserved that we just couldn’t provide at the time,” he continued,. “10 years ago, we held each other & wept as we watched you drive away in the back of the car with the only parents that were worthy to be yours. 10 years ago…your life changed so many others for the better & has blessed more lives than I can count.”