Pregnant ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell, Husband Tyler Baltierra Get Romantic on Social Media

Pregnant Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell is sticking by her husband Tyler Baltierra after he was feeling down on himself in a heartbreaking poem shared to social media Thursday.

“My brain is not normal my thoughts aren’t desirable … I’m so sick of being difficult & fighting these emotions that I need to start accepting,” he wrote on Instagram. “It’s so damn pitiful!”

Lowell quickly made her presence and support for her hubby known in the comment section, writing, “I love you [Baltierra],” adding heart-eyed emojis. “You are seriously AMAZING.”

He soon responded, “I love you too babe and regardless of what anyone says, just remember….You are BEAUTIFUL. You are STRONG. You are WORTHY. You are SAFE!”

The middle school sweethearts have been through a lot in the past year, with Lowell suffering a miscarriage in 2017 that prompted suicidal thoughts she treated in an inpatient facility while Baltierra cared for their 3-year-old daughter, Nova, alone.

In the most recent season of Teen Mom, the couple decided to go through a 30-day trial separation after Baltierra told his wife he needed space to figure out who he is without her.

After claiming he doesn’t “deserve” Lowell on Twitter earlier in the week, Baltierra defended the separation to critical followers, writing, “The 30 days wasn’t even a total isolated ‘separation.’ I was 8 min down the road & we had dinner dates, family movie nights, went on a mini vacation & it was EXACTLY what we needed for US!” he explained. “People can hate on me all day but my self assurance is not reliant on society’s acceptance.”

“I only spent the first week of the ‘separation’ in the new house on an air mattress in the middle of construction to get it completely ready for Cate & Nova,” Baltierra continued. “Then I went to the old house for the rest of the time. I wasn’t going to let my girls live in chaos!”

As for his depiction on this season, the 26-year-old said he’s not holding any grudges.

“MTV can’t ‘make’ you seem like anything in my opinion,” Baltierra wrote. “They just leave out important details sometimes that would explain the intense emotions you’re watching on TV. MTV can’t air what you don’t give them or put words in your mouth, period. I said what I said & I speak my truth.”

Teen Mom 2 returns for Season 9 on on Monday, Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

