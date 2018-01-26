Catelynn Lowell Suspects She’s Pregnant, Takes Test on ‘Teen Mom OG’

Is Catelynn Lowell Baltierra pregnant?

In a trailer from Monday’s episode of Teen Mom OG, the 25-year-old mother took a pregnancy test while grabbing lunch with her friend, Hayley, after suspecting she might be expecting.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While in the restaurant, Lowell opens her Flo app, which tracks periods and ovulation.

“I have that app, too, the Flo app. But I’m like: How good is it at predicting your ovulation?” she asks her friend, who asks if she’s taken a pregnancy test.

Lowell reveals that she doesn’t take them at home, because husband Tyler Baltierra, with whom she shares 3-year-old daughter Novalee, might see them in the trash. The two are also the biological parents of daughter Carly, who they decided to place up for adoption in 2009 on 16 and Pregnant.

“I think I’m going to start my period anyways, but I’m just going to take one to be safe. I brought a pregnancy test here. I can’t take them at home, because if I throw them in the garbage can or anything, [Tyler] will catch onto it,” Lowell says, revealing she brought a pregnancy test with her to the restaurant.

“My boobs hurt really bad,” she tells her friend before going to the bathroom to take the test.

Hayley is excited at the possibility of another baby for her friend: “We need another little Nova Reign,” she gushes.

“For some reason, I just feel like it would be my luck to be infertile,” Lowell says sardonically.

The clip ends with Lowell waiting for the test to be finished, saying impatiently, “It’s still clicking. They take forever! Oh boy!”

On a recent episode of Teen Mom OG, Lowell and Baltierra discuss possibly having another baby, which she fears could trigger her postpartum depression. As of now, the MTV personality is spending time in mental health rehab after admitting she was experiencing suicidal thoughts.

“It’s a daily fight in my mind to not be afraid of postpartum [depression],” she told her husband on the show. “I can’t let my mind stop me from one of the most amazing things ever.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV