‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Member Catelynn Baltierra May Have Suffered Miscarriage Before Entering Treatment

A Teen Mom OG sneak peek may have just given fans a glimpse into why Catelynn Baltierra suffered a setback that sent her into mental health treatment for the third time in just a couple of months, Cafe Mom reports.

Hi Catelynn, what’s up with next week’s teen mom og? Are you pregnant? Why is nova wearing that shirt? pic.twitter.com/eg0ZxMABIO — Amyrnh (@amyrnh) January 24, 2018

A fan captured a screenshot of the promo for an upcoming episode, in which Baltierra tells husband Tyler that they might be expecting another child.

The mama dressed 3-year-old Nova in a shirt that telling read, “I’m going to be a big sister,” while Baltierra handed Tyler a positive pregnancy test, announcing, “Yes, she is!”

Despite the fact that the episode was filmed months ago, there’s been no pregnancy announcement from the couple, and Baltierra has been in and out of an Arizona rehab center after confessing she’s been struggling with suicidal thoughts.

Baltierra hasn’t mentioned that she’s receiving treatment because of a potential miscarriage, but The Ashley’s Reality Roundup claims that the reality fixture was in her first trimester when the miscarriage happened.

“The crew and production staff heard she was about six weeks pregnant when it happened…but no one is 100 percent sure,” a source told the site.

Adding to the devastation is the fact that Baltierra had to record voiceovers for the episode after she reportedly miscarried.

“They don’t do voiceovers until the episode is all done and being edited usually, so Catelynn had to talk about trying to get pregnant and then getting pregnant even after she had the miscarriage. We felt badly for her. [The miscarriage] is definitely going to be a big topic on the show. That’s why last week they made her sure voiceover was something like, ‘I’m not telling Tyler I took my birth control out,’ ” the insider added.

Just before her first rehab stint in November, Baltierra uploaded a sweet photo of Nova to Instagram, with a caption that seems to be pretty telling, in light of the alleged news.

“My world…my baby…I’m going to be holding you a lot closer and a lot tighter…and I’m never letting you go,” she captioned the photo.