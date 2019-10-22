‘Teen Mom OG’: Andrew Glennon Details ‘Emotionally Damaging Manipulation’ From Ex Amber Portwood

Andrew Glennon is opening up about the alleged “emotionally damaging manipulation” he endured from ex Amber Portwood before the Teen Mom OG star was arrested for allegedly attacking him while he was holding their 1-year-old son. As the MTV personality faces felony domestic battery charges stemming from her July 5 arrest, Glennon took to his Instagram Story to detail one of the instances of abuse he suffered while recovering from a medical procedure.

“Today I had a flash memory that makes me hurt and feel nauseous,” he wrote on his Story, as per InTouch Weekly. “After having an endoscopy (camera down your throat to see into your stomach) to make sure I was cancer free, she showed up in an Uber bc I wasn’t allowed to leave myself.”

“I was still pretty out of it, trying to fight the urge to throw up from the medication, but the whole trip back she was totally flirting with this guy who says he’s really a cook and only Ubering as a side gig,” he continued, adding that Portwood then gave the “weird guy” her phone number “right in front of me.”

“When home, I said, ‘I can’t believe you did that to me. That was horrible to watch,’” Glennon recalled. “Her response was, ‘What type of man are you to LET your girlfriend give her number to another man?’ … This is the type of emotionally damaging manipulation I had to endure. How does your life partner or ‘soulmate’ treat you?”

This isn’t the first time Glennon has opened up about Portwood’s alleged abuse before her arrest.

“The financial abuse and ‘familial’ mindset of Amber has never been more clearer than it is now,” Glennon said in an August interview with Us Weekly. “Any and all money coming in, even in my name, ‘belonged’ to her and that’s how she saw it. She’s made that very clear and the threats were a constant part of life with her.”

“I wanted a happy family,” he continued. “Whereas she was more concerned with her own agenda and her actions have proven exactly that. I put everything into the family account because I wanted a happy and provided for family. All profits went into the family account and spent on family travels, health expenses, Amber’s jewelry & clothing, food and life.”

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com