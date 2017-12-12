‘Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood Reveals Why She Split With Fiance

Amber Portwood is finally coming clean on what drove her and ex-fiancé Matt Baier apart. While the real-life breakup took place in June, the Teen Mom OG cast member opened up during Sunday’s episode to reveal why she decided to end her engagement with Baier.

“We went there to help our relationship or whatever was left of it, and it didn’t go well because he would lie about s—,” she explained about their upcoming stint on Marriage Boot Camp, adding that she viewed Baier as “weak.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So I broke up with him one night,” she said.

Portwood explained that Baier is now living in Las Vegas, they are still communicating and he is “not accepting that it’s over.”

In real time, Baier recently married Jennifer Conlon in a surprise Las Vegas wedding in November.

Baier said the two had been together for about six months, saying, “She’s not a public figure. So we kept our relationship private.”

Baier said the two never truly got engaged, but their decision to get married “just kind of came up.”

He explained, “It was one of those situations where it just kind of felt like the right thing. We really get each other. We both have overcome a lot of stuff. It felt like the right thing to do. It just kind of happened that way.”

On Sunday’s Teen Mom OG episode, Portwood said her 8-year-old daughter, Leah, whom she shares with ex Gary Shirley, handled Portwood’s split from Baier well.

“I talked to Leah, and Gary talked to Leah, and she’s fine,” she said.

Portwood made it clear she was relieved her drama with Baier is in the past.

“Now I get home, and I feel different. I can talk to anybody I want to, and they can call me at three in the morning. Maybe that’s what I missed,” she said.

Since the two broke up, Portwood began dating boyfriend Andrew Glennon, with whom she is now expecting a baby boy.