‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood’s Ex Reveals Biggest Regret About Dating Her

Amber Portwood’s ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Gary Shirley, has one major regret in his relationship with the Teen Mom OG star. The 30-year-old wishes he would have called it quits with her much “sooner.”

“If I were to change anything [about our relationship], maybe myself towards her,” Shirley told InTouch Weekly. “I would have walked away a lot sooner.”

The two have had a volatile relationship, which has been well-documented on the hit MTV series. They share an 8-year-old daughter together named Leah, but they have both moved on in their love lives.

“Originally, I really wanted to be with her,” Shirley said. “Now I’ve moved on.”

Shirley is now married to wife Kristina Anderson with whom he shares a two-year-old daughter named Emilee.

As for Portwood, she is dating new boyfriend Andrew Glennon. The two made their red carpet debut at the 2017 MTV VMAs last month and seem to be getting along swimmingly.

Shirley says that he isn’t sure how he feels about Glennon yet.

“I don’t know enough of him yet and obviously with everything with [Portwood’s ex-fiancé] Matt [Baier], I don’t just take it as people tell me,” Shirley said to Us Weekly. “I have to learn myself, so I don’t know yet.”

Portwood and Glennon have been romantically involved for several months. The two met while filming Marriage Boot Camp as she was featured on the show alongside her now ex-boyfriend, Matt Baier. Once filming for the series concluded, Glennon reached out to Portwood and they have been together since then.

“It was definitely butterflies there, but again, as we started talking, strangely I felt so comfortable, which was amazing,” Glennon said. “I feel like that’s hard to find.”

Because she had just called it quits with Baier, Portwood was hesitant to jump back into a relationship. However, she seems to be happy that she gave Glennon a chance at this time.

“It’s been good because we can give each other space,” the Indiana resident said. “It balances everything out especially when you first break up with somebody. You don’t really want to jump right into another situation, but, you know, some men are worth it, some aren’t. He’s definitely worth my time.”

