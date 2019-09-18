‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Calls Ex Andrew Glennon the R-Word in Alleged Leaked Audio

Amber Portwood is in serious hot water with fans after allegedly threatening to stab ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon and dropping an ablest slur in leaked audio of the Teen Mom OG star apparently verbally and physically abusing her ex on Christmas Eve 2018. The audio, released by YouTube channel Without a Crystal Ball last week, allegedly began after Glennon woke Portwood and she “insulted” their 16-month-old son, James.

When Glennon told her she seemed not to have wanted another child after 10-year-old daughter Leah, whom she shares with ex Gary Shirley, she snapped back, “I said that I wanted a baby later when I was in my 30s! 32 was when I wanted to have a baby.”

She then appears to begin to physically abuse Glennon, who yells, “Ow! Stop! I’m holding James! Stop hitting me.”

“You fat ass. You ugly fat f—. You don’t deserve me,” she responds. “I’m going to get my money back. You disgusting f—ing fat a—. I’m going to blow you out of the water. You will never have a career in this industry. But I will make hundreds of thousands of f—ing dollars.”

“You’re going to throw something at me and the baby?” he responds, to which Portwood threatens, “I will f—ing kill you. Get out. … I’m going to stab you in the neck.”

When Glennon says he can’t believe she is threatening his life, she yells back, “I wasn’t attacking you Andrew! I will do whatever I f—ing please! I am five foot f—ing two and for you to sit there and say I f—ing attacked you, I will not do this s— again. I have lawyers up the a—!”

“People say things all the time when they’re pissed off,” she adds when asked about her threats to stab him, throwing in a slur against people who have intellectual disabilities. “That’s not an excuse. And, no [the threat] will not hold up in court. …You are really dumb, OK? For you to even say that is stupid, and r—tarded and you’re an idiot. You should not have woke me up this morning. I told you a million times!”

Teen Mom OG fans demanded Portwood be fired for her offensive language and alleged physical and verbal abuse:

Hey @MTV so since you havent yet fired @AmberLPortwood I guess it’s safe to assume that not only are you ok with employing domestic and child abusers, but are also ok with employing someone who called some one the derogatory “r” word at that. — Melonie Martinez (@Melonie08849733) September 18, 2019

@MTVNEWS waiting for the news that mtv no longer supports an abusive loser named @amberportwood and her domestic violence. She needs serious help and using the R word is 100% anot acceptable in any form — Mrs Cree (@cree_mrs) September 18, 2019

Imma need that same disgust against David’s nasty homophobia for @AmberLPortwood use of the R word as a derogatory word! Disgusting @Viacom @MTV y’all better end this whole trash!!! — Midwest Meg (@mizbiz13) September 18, 2019

The network has yet to issue an official statement regarding the audio.

