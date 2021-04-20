'Teen Mom': Mackenzie McKee Likes Tweet Criticizing Amber Portwood's Parenting

✖

Lately, and as seen on the latest season of Teen Mom OG, Amber Portwood has been involved in drama with her daughter, Leah, her ex, Gary Shirley, and his wife, Kristina. Now, it seems like one of Portwood's Teen Mom OG co-stars is weighing in on the matter, albeit subtly. According to The Hollywood Gossip, Mackenzie McKee reportedly liked a tweet that criticized Portwood's parenting in a major way.

The tweet in question involved one individual praising both Leah and Maci Bookout's son Bentley for dealing "with a sh—y a— parent" in reference to Leah's mother, Portwood, and Bentley's father, Ryan Edwards. Not only did McKee like that tweet, but she also liked another message from a fan that read, "That vulnerability & honesty Amber is showing to the producer is what she needs to show to Leah." Although, it should be noted that McKee also liked several tweets that were supportive of Portwood, including one that empathized with the situation concerning her daughter, which read, "Damn @AmberLPortwood i felt that."

Leah and Bentley are the sweetest little human beings with a shitty ass parent I know the feel man felt it my whole life. I feel for them 🥺😔 #teenmomog — Tae🦋 (@theboujeeaunty) April 14, 2021

While McKee did not address the fact that she liked those aforementioned tweets, she did vocalize her support for Portwood in a subsequent message. In response to speculation that she's critical of Portwood, McKee wrote, "I’m rooting Amber on every single day. Mental health can rob us from who we truly are and is not a joke. Love ya Amber." She also shared her support for all of her fellow cast members, writing that she is "so proud" of the vulnerability that all of the moms showcased during the latest season of Teen Mom OG, which wrapped on April 13.

Honestly I’m just proud of all the moms on the show . Everyone was so strong this season. Through the good and the bad. Being vulnerable and open to a judge mental world is not easy. We are humans just like you #TeenMomOG @mtv — Mackenzie Douthit (@DouthitKenzie) April 14, 2021

As previously mentioned, Portwood has been involved in a great deal of drama with her daughter and her ex. Things came to a head for Leah's 12th birthday party, which Portwood did not attend. The reality star said that she wanted to spend one-on-one time with her daughter, but that was something that Leah wasn't comfortable with. In one episode, Leah even criticized her mother and their relationship, saying, “We don’t really have a bond like that. Twelve years and she hasn’t really done anything. That’s kind of been like Kristina’s spot." To see how the rest of the drama pans out, fans can tune in to the Teen Mom OG reunion, which starts on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.