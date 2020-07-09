Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee is fighting back against social media trolls. After a number of commenters attacked her parenting and questioned the health of her three children, the MTV reality star hit back and defended her family by disabling the comments on some of her Instagram posts.

The drama started on Tuesday, when McKee, 25, took to Instagram to show off her family’' summer fun. Captioning the post, "These kids" alongside two heart emojis, McKee shared a series of images of her three children – Jaxie, Gannon, and Broncs, whom she shares with Josh McKee. The photos showed the little ones enjoying some poolside fun and smiling for the camera.

McKee's post, however, was met with a wave of criticism and mom-shaming. According to The Blast, one person took aim at McKee's youngest son, Broncs, stating that it appeared as though he had "rotten teeth." Several other people also expressed their worries for the little one, with several suggesting that Broncs may be sick or could be battling cancer.

The flurry of negative responses eventually prompted McKee to respond and take drastic action. In a post shared to her Instagram Story Wednesday night, the Teen Mom OG star announced that "from here on, any photo I post of my children I will be turning off commenting." She went on to slam those who had left negative comments directed at her children, writing, "I am so sad that adults comment hateful stuff about children." She said that her followers can "talk about me all you want. But please, refrain from saying anything negative about my kids." McKee said that anyone who speaks badly of her children could "be blocked."

McKee's post now only shows two comments, both of which defended her and her children. In one comment, a follower wrote that both of her children "where (sic) nicu babies and both had the same medication and both had damaged teeth from it." That same person encouraged McKee to "ignore all the know it all mums and do what you do for your kids, your (sic) a fantastic mum." A second comment slammed the critics, stating that "even if he wasn't fine, if she wanted the world to know something she would say it." That commenter told others to "just let her post pictures of her and her kids having a good time!"