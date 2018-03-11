‘Teen Mom’ Cast Member MacKenzie McKee Admits to Farting on Camera

Even Teen Mom OG cast members cannot hold it in forever.

MacKenzie McKee, the newest mother to join the series, let everyone know on Saturday she farted on camera with a post shared to Twitter.

“I just farted on camera, so that’s cute,” McKee wrote. She included a camera emoji, with a gust of air in front of it.

I just farted on camera so that’s cute. 💨 🎥 — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) March 11, 2018

The tweet appears to confirm that McKee is joining the Teen Mom OG team. She previously starred in 2013’s short-lived Teen Mom 3, and has reportedly been on the shortlist as a potential replacement for Farrah Abraham or Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans. Last month, TMZ reported that McKee will join Teen Mom OG, with Abraham leaving.

The 23-year-old McKee has three children with her husband, Josh McKee. They are parents to Gannon, 6; Jaxie, 4, and Broncs, 1. She was working with MTV on a new special about her mother Angie Douthit’s battle with stage four brain cancer when she was cast in the long-running OG.

Last week, McKee posted a photo with her four sisters and her mother, showing off their new tattoo tribute to their mother. They had “Always be kind” tattooed on their forearms in their mother’s handwriting.

“When they revealed their tattoos to me, I was very pleased because, they all started telling me about how many people they have already been able to share what the tattoo means,” Douthit wrote on Instagram. “Each person who asks about it, they tell them my story and explain how important it is to always be kind. Isn’t that awesome!”

As for Abraham, one of the original MTV stars, she is leaving OG after her relationship with MTV took a sour turn. She claimed Viacom and MTV fired her for her work in the adult entertainment business, but she walked back that allegation. Still, she filed a lawsuit against Viacom, claiming she was fired for her adult work.

Abraham told PopCulture.com earlier this week she was “irreplaceable” and is happy with her choice to leave. She had “no reaction” to the news of her being replaced. Conversely, Abraham’s mother, Debra Danielsen, told RadarOnline she does not think McKee is a good fit for Teen Mom OG.

“I don’t know how relatable a female body builder is,” Danielsen said, referring to McKee’s pasttime. “It’s a bizarre choice knowing our demographic. I feel like it’s a little disjointed.”

However, Danielsen said the story of McKee’s mother fighting brain cancer is “relatable,” adding, “If Mackenzie took over there would be a new dimension. I hope she does well.”

