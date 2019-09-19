‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee Admits She and Estranged Husband Cheated on Each Other

Teen Mom OG personality Mackenzie McKee is coming clean about the mutual infidelity in her relationship with estranged husband Josh that nearly ended their relationship years earlier. In a sneak peek of Couples Court With the Cutlers’ Friday episode shared by PEOPLE, McKee assisted judges Dana and Keith Cutler by offering advice to a woman who suspected her husband was cheating on her after finding condoms and strange earrings in his car.

“I met my boyfriend. We were 15 and 16 and we were babies thinking we knew what love was when we had no clue. And we got pregnant really quick and had our son,” McKee recalled of her own relationship with Josh beginning in 2009. The two now share son Gannon, 7, daughter Jaxie, 5, and son Broncs, 3.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Within a year, we had both cheated on each other,” she admitted. “And making it through that was hard.”

Trying to move past their issues with infidelity, McKee said the two had a “shotgun wedding” in 2013 and “got married behind everyone’s backs.”

“We got married not forgiving each other yet,” she explained, adding that during the tough early days of their marriage, it “took a solid three months without talking to each other to work on ourselves.”

Advising the woman in court, the MTV personality said, “You have to love yourself and you have to work on yourself. And if it’s meant to be, you’re going to find your way back to each other. But you have to come clean.”

Following filming, McKee announced in August she and Josh had decided to split.

“I would like to say, that due to stress, me needing to stay focused, the media, etc. I am deciding my marriage needs a break,” she tweeted at the time. “My heart breaks for my kids. But as of right now, this is what’s best. Thank you.”

She added on Instagram alongside a selfie, “Freshly single and ready to, be the boss babe that I am and let God lead me to what I deserve.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV