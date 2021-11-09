‘Teen Mom’: Maci Bookout Shares Passionate Response to Troll Criticizing PCOS Battle

Teen Mom star Maci Bookout is, unfortunately, used to dealing with online trolls from time to time. According to The Sun, she had to deal with one of those very trolls who criticized her struggles with PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome). In turn, Bookout hit back at them to defend herself with an incredibly passionate response.

On the latest episode of Teen Mom OG, Bookout chronicled her battle with PCOS. She was seen resting during the day due to her symptoms. Her husband, Taylor McKinney, explained that she had to take some time to rest because she was also battling with a serious case of insomnia due to the PTSD she has been experiencing from the gas station shooting that she was on the scene for. One fan criticized Bookout on social media for resting instead of doing her “job.”

“It’s literally your job to film, if I had laid down to rest instead of do my job I’d be fired,” the individual wrote. “You literally sit there and blame everything on PCOS and it’s really not that serious. I used to be on your side advocating for it but you’ve turned it into a whine fest.” Bookout soon hit back at the troll to share how disappointed she was to see their words. She wrote that she was especially saddened to see their comments since they shared that they battle PCOS, as well.

“The fact that you said you have PCOS, then went on to say PCOS is ‘really not that serious’ kind of shows me that responding to your ignorant comments is a waste of my time,” Bookout wrote. “I wish you nothing but the best and hope your pcos journey continues to be as smooth as possible.” She added in a follow-up tweet, “I have many jobs & yes filming is one of them. I complete all of them every day. Do u know what B roll (I mentioned it above) is? Pretty sure they filmed me in my bed resting. That’s completing a job. Also-curious to hear what I blame PCOS for, besides the actual symptoms?”

As previously mentioned, Bookout was vocal about battling PCOS in the recent episode of Teen Mom OG. During the episode, she sought out help from professionals so that she could better manage her symptoms. After speaking with PCOS advocates, Bookout utilized some changes in her lifestyle and, in particular, made some major overhauls to her diet. She noted that she was feeling better after incorporating healthier and well-rounded meals into her diet, but said that it would still be a process.