‘Teen Mom’ Maci Bookout’s Latest Photoshop Fail Has Fans Convinced She’s Expecting Again

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout had fans wondering if she is pregnant again thanks to a very obvious Photoshop fail in her Halloween family photo.

On Wednesday, Bookout, 27, shared a photo of her family dressed as the Mystery Machine crew, with her as Daphne and husband Taylor McKinney as Fred. Bentley, her son with ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards, was dressed as Shaggy, while her daughter Jayde was dressed as Velma. Bookout cradled son Maverick, who wore an adorable Scooby-Doo onesie.

The photo also had a strange Photoshop error, which was obvious to almost everyone. Bentley’s left elbow appeared to be doctored in a way to hide a possible baby bump on his mother. It also looked like the outline of Bookout’s stomach was edited.

While many of the comments just pointed out how cute the photo was meant to be, others could not ignore the botched post-production work. Many suggested that the only reason she edited the photo was to hide her pregnancy.

“I love Maci first of all, but this is for sure photoshopped….cats out of the bag with this one,” one fan wrote. “I’m not going to go and say she’s pregnant because I DONT know that and it only spreads more rumors. But, it’s a very obvious photoshop of something.”

“I must agree, Bentleys arm looks badly photoshopped. What is she hiding,” another wrote.

“She’s so pregnant. Look at Bentley’s elbow. She tried photoshopping her bump,” added another fan.

This is not the first time Bookout has sparked pregnancy rumors. Back in August, Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry shared a photo with Bookout when she appeared on Lowry’s podcast. Bookout wore an oddly-hanging oversized shirt, which led commenters to think she was pregnant. Then again, the shirt could have just been a baggy shirt weighed down by the knot at the bottom.

While Bookout has not responded to the Photoshop accusations, she has been open about problems with fertility in the past. She suffered a miscarriage during the previous Teen Mom OG season, and said she might adopt.

“We are definitely still wanting to adopt. We don’t really have, like, a timeframe or, like, an exact answer,” Bookout told Us Weekly in September. “I feel like when we know to start the process, we will start it, but for now we’re happy with where we’re at.”

Bookout also said the responsibility of raising three children is also a challenge. She told Us Weekly that Bentley is “moving into more the young-man age instead of just kid-child.”

“Jayde and Maverick are just Jayde and Maverick,” she told the magazine. “They’re gonna be – Oh God, I feel bad for the world. Maverick got his first haircut – had to say bye to the man bun. Sad about that, but I mean, really they’re a trip.”

In August, she also appeared to agree with a fan who said the media should not be speculating about a pregnancy while Bookout struggles with fertility by retweeting a tweet.

Bookout also recently bought a new home in Ooltewah, Tennessee, near Chattanooga. The home covers 3,500 square feet and has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. McKinney and Bookout reportedly spent $615,843 on the home in September.



Photo credit: Instagram/Maci Bookout