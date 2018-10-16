‘Teen Mom’ Leah Messer Launching New Podcast

Leah Messer sees Kailyn Lowry‘s Coffee Convos podcast — and raises her her own, called Life Reboot.

The new podcast from the Teen Mom 2 star will be a “life transformational thing,” the Messer told Us Weekly last week. “Of course it’s fun … but it’s just life application, life aspirations. It’s inspirational, motivational.”

Although Messer’s co-star Lowry hosts Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best, she made it clear the two shows aren’t at odds with each other and that they’re pretty different from the get-go.

“I think Kail’s is just like coffees and convo, so it’s conversational and day-to-day events and things like that, so it’s a little different,” Messer said. “However she was on one of [my] episodes … The third episode I think.”

Lowry won’t be the only cast member appearing on the show, which has been in the works for two years. “I think I’ll definitely have other Teen Mom stars and other … people that [manager] Lindsay [Rielly] and I both know on,” Messer hinted. “We have an exciting lineup of guests for the next couple of months.”

The 26-year-old said she’s excited to expand her public speaking career with the podcast.

“I definitely think this is a better way … of getting into public speaking because I feel like it’s gonna reach a bigger platform versus trying to get into certain places or booking certain things,” she said. “This podcast is going to get out to so many people. … [There’s] just a bigger audience this way.”

Messer’s manager, Rielly, will also have a strong influence on Life Reboot, as it will incorporate her “Live Your Standard” life coaching curriculum. “It will be talking about my experiences with it and what I’m doing in my life and my goals,” Messer said.

“I definitely feel like I was in need of knowing myself more and knowing that and truly loving who I was … and, you know, knowing where I wanted to go and it took … a lot of transformation in my life,” she explained. “Like breaking cycles that I had adapted to because that’s all I’d ever known and getting to the core of who I was.”

She added that her “role in the podcast” is to “share what I have [gone] through and what I’ve learned as I’ve [gone] through it and every high and low in my life, and that’s what I’m most excited to share and truly help others.”

Messer is mom to 8-year-old twin daughters Ali and Aleeah and 5-year-old Addalyn. Catch Life Reboot every Wednesday.