Jenelle Evans on Arrest of Ex-Husband Courtland Rogers: ‘Not Surprising’

Teen Mom cast member Jenelle Evans has broken her silence on the arrest of her ex-husband Courtland Rogers, saying it is “not surprising.”

Speaking exclusively to E! News, Evans said, “Not surprising, that’s all I have to say.”

As was previously reported, 32-year-old Rogers was recently arrested in North Carolina on drug-related charges.

According to law enforcement sources, the charges stem from a previous arrest in November and are for “selling and delivering schedule III substances, and possession with intent to sell and distribute schedule III substances.”

In addition to the new charges, Rogers is facing a “habitual felon” charge due to having received his third felony arrest in 2013.

Rogers isn’t the only one of Evans’ former flames to end up on the wrong side of the law lately, as it was reported that her ex-finace Nathan Griffith was recently arrested on a traffic violation.

Griffith was “issued a ticket, arrested and charged with striking fixtures while driving on a highway and a failure to report these collisions,” a spokesperson for the Myrtle Beach Police Department told Us Weekly.

“He hit fixtures on the highway and then left the scene,” the spokesperson added. “He was released at 5:30 a.m. on a $464 bond.”

Griffith and Evans have one child together, 3-year-old Kaiser Orion Griffith, and according to previous reports, they were locked in a custody battle that was so heated, that it led to Doris Davidson, Griffith’s mother, to file legal paperwork requesting emergency temporary custody Kaiser.

Interestingly, this is not the only time that Evans has had a grandparent of one of her children file for custody rights, as her own mother, Barbara Evans, was awarded custody of her other son, Jace Vahn Evans.

Barbara’s legal guardianship of Jace has caused many issues for the mother and daughter, with Jenelle having once called 911 to claim her mother was abusing Jace.

She claimed that Jace called her crying because his grandmother was abusing him but Barbara said that is not accurate. “Jace had been having a meltdown. He has ADHD and his medication was starting to wear off. He was just so upset, throwing toys at me and kicking the walls,” Barbara told reporters.

“By the time the police came he was calm. I told them he’s having a meltdown. His ADHD medicine wears off at night. I showed them the medicine and told them this is starting to kick in,” she added.

Barbara also addressed the fact the Jace does suffer from ADHD and revealed that she felt it necessary to let people know.”I want people to know that Jace has ADHD. Anyone who has a child who has ADHD knows exactly where I’m coming from. They know how bad it can be,” she said.

Finally, Barbara took Evans to task for what she feels are shortcomings in her parenting skills.

“If she would put him first it would solve the problems. I put him first. Jenelle refuses to go to therapy with us and until she goes and works with me and the therapist he’s in trouble,” Barbara fired back. “Jenelle needs to start parenting. I tell her these things and she doesn’t believe it.”