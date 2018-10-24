Gary Shirley Apologizes to Amber Portwood for ‘Horrible Things I’ve Said’

Gary Shirley and Amber Portwood are putting aside their differences in order to be the best parents they can to their 9-year-old daughter.

While Shirley and Portwood both traded barbs on Monday’s episode of Teen Mom OG, with Shirley branding his ex “a come and go mom,” the two buried the hatchet on social media the same day.

“I know we have overcome a lot since tonights episode was filmed however, I feel horrible For the things I’ve said in tonights episode & probably next weeks as well,” Shirley tweeted at his ex. “I’m sorry & I want to continue to strengthen the co-parenting relationship we have. Plz forgive me.”

“You’re my baby Mama & even if I’m given a reason to be upset with you I should still respect you. I’m not perfect and I never will be,” he continued, referencing Portwood’s unborn baby boy with boyfriend Andrew Glennon. “I want your time with baby James to be precious and I don’t wanna bring you down from this joyful time in your life. Again sorry.”

Portwood soon responded with a message of forgiveness of her own.

“All we can do is move forward and focus on the good in our family and the relationship we have today,” she tweeted. “No matter what struggles we go through we can work it out. Thank you for the apology #TeenMomOG”

The two were feeling much less friendly during the most recent episode of the MTV reality show, however.

“For them to act like I’m an absent mother is just bulls—. I’m not an absent mother, I’m here for my kids,” Portwood told a producer in Monday’s episode after hearing what Shirley had said about her mothering. “Obviously I don’t deal with my emotions that well, my mental illness, I’m not as strong as people think. Sometimes I’m broken.”

But Shirley didn’t take Portwood’s defenses well.

“The reality of it is you didn’t see Leah for a month at a time,” he told wife Kristina after getting a call from his ex. “I can’t take a break. Millions of parents can’t take a break because they had a bad day at work or because they got a divorce. That’s the reality of life.”

He continued: “The whole entire life of Leah, it’s been damn excuses, one to the next. And I’m the one whose always to blame for her actions,” he said, giving her drug abuse and arrest as an example. “You broke up with Matt [Baier] and got boyfriend before you could even see your kid. …Put your damn kid first.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo Credit: MTV