Farrah Abraham Rips Into MTV After Quitting Scene Airs: ‘You Have No Room to Speak’

Farrah Abraham is not happy watching the end of her Teen Mom time play out.

The Teen Mom OG cast member was told in Monday’s episode of the MTV show by producer Morgan J. Freeman that she would need to pick between her role on the reality show and her work in the adult entertainment industry.

“I think you know that everybody kind of knows about some of the adult activities that have been going on,” he told her. “You had said that you weren’t going to continue to do the adult videos to us, that you had decided to not go down that path.”

Although Abraham defended her NSFW webcam work as different from her sex tapes, Freeman laid down the line.

“You can choose to do whatever you want, like nobody’s here to cast judgement on anything, but if you choose to work in the adult industry, we can’t continue to film your show for Teen Mom,” he said.

Apparently that didn’t sit well with Abraham, who revealed she will not be returning to the show at the end of the episode, saying she thought her adult work would be more “beneficial” for her career.

The scene clearly upset Abraham even months after it was filming. The 26-year-old hit back at the network after a clip from her confrontation with production was tweeted out.

@mtv @teenmom @viacom #judgement all day fake firing threatening … I’m tired of working around a company who exploits my sexuality yet harasses me for my sexuality #timesup #unsafe boring tactics that should be stopped… let’s look at your sex lives..you have no room to speak — Farrah Abraham (@F1abraham) March 13, 2018

Tweeting at MTV, Viacom and Teen Mom, Abraham started her diatribe with the hashtag “#judgement.”

“All day fake firing threatening,” she wrote. “I’m tired of working around a company who exploits my sexuality yet harasses me for my sexuality #timesup #unsafe boring tactics that should be stopped.”

She continued: “Let’s look at your sex lives…you have no room to speak.”

But fans weren’t having her response to the scene.

Farrah ur delirious!!! You are the problem!! I don’t hate you or disapprove of anything you do but the way you act towards everybody that comes near you is disgusting!! Look in the mirror!! I’m not judging just being real — Jesse Hagan (@hagoon82) March 13, 2018

Took you long enough to get tired of them exploiting you. How many years were you collecting a check? So happy you are gone! — Julie OBrien (@JulieOsbigdaddy) March 13, 2018

Really .. what is wrong with you sometimes 🙄 it’s a show what do you expect — big n’ doinky (@abbbyjaneee_) March 13, 2018

Abraham has reportedly been replaced by Teen Mom 3‘s Mackenzie McKee. The 26-year-old also filed a $5 million lawsuit against MTV parent company Viacom for “sex shaming” her.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV