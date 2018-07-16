‘Teen Mom’ Alum Farrah Abraham Charged With Battery in Hotel Arrest

Following her hotel arrest last month, Farrah Abraham has been charged by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office with battery and resisting a police officer for the incident, according to TMZ.

The news agency reports that the former Teen Mom OG cast member could face 18 months in jail if convicted on both misdemeanor charges. The 27-year-old mom of one reportedly struck a male employee at the Beverly Hills Hotel on June 12 after a heated argument escalated to the point of violence, prompting an onlooker to call the police.

When police reached the scene, Abraham reportedly made a scene while being arrested, cursing out officers and telling police they should know who she is. She was caught on video yelling at police, “Go f— yourself!”

“So if you wanna f—ing bulls— me and act like I’m not a real adult, go f— yourself, and go f— yourself and go f— yourself,” she told an officer, as seen in video footage here. “You, not anybody else. Nobody’s talking to anybody else, do you understand me?”

Abraham was booked into jail for battery and trespassing, TMZ reported at the time. She was held and released on $500 bail.

Following the arrest, Abraham called her 9-year-old daughter Sophia her “#1 priority” and claimed that the arrest was a “misunderstanding.”

In a statement to PopCulture.com at the time, Elizabeth Lloyd, a rep for the former MTV star said, “This situation has been blown out of proportion. Farrah has not been charged and was released this afternoon. A misunderstanding occurred and there was no battery or trespassing. Farrah is the hardest working individual I know and sets very high standards for herself.”

“She has been working on a number of deadlines for new projects and business ventures; she is immaculate in her work ethic and pushes herself harder than her team recommends sometimes. Farrah is a powerhouse and was having a business meeting in the hotel where the alleged incident happened. She is a very sweet and ambitious young woman who has been portrayed in a biased light on a reality television studios,” the statement added.

At the time, Abraham’s mother, Debra Danielsen, told Radar that in light of the arrest, she would be getting with a lawyer to discuss filing for custody of her granddaughter, who was spotted on social media hanging out with Abraham at the hotel’s pool hours before the arrest.

“She needs to be with her family, not about strangers and volatility and her mother being arrested,” Danielsen told the publication. “It’s very disgusting. She needs to go to school… She needs to not be dragged on a party all over the world.”