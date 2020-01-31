‘Teen Mom’ Alum Farrah Abraham Alarms Fans After Posting Strange Makeup Video With Daughter Sophia

Farrah Abraham has once again drawn attention to her unusual parenting style via social media. And, once again, her followers are expressing concern over what the Teen Mom alum has chosen to post online. Users on Reddit have even been questioning the level of maturity she has when it comes to parenting the 10-year-old Sophia, as noted by OK Magazine.

The video was posted to Instagram, bearing the TikTok logo in the corner, and featured the 28-year-old reality star applying heavy makeup to herself and her daughter, though there was little context for why it was made. Suffice to say it made some people a little bit uncomfortable.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ve never been so terrified,” wrote one Redditor, while another asked if the whole this was “a filter or her latest surgery or makeup application?” Still a third added that “Sophia needs adult supervision.”

One commenter appeared to buck the overall theme of the comments, which mostly revolved around the word “creepy,” stating “I don’t know the context but this almost looks like a fun, cute photo of Farrah and Sophia goofing off with makeup.” However, they added, “I’m sure the reality is probably more gross and depressing.”

Just a couple of weeks ago, Abraham came under fire for another Instagram vid, only this one featured her in a skimpy bikini on a yacht ride — all with Sophia in tow. Prior to that, she rang in the new year with another racy Instagram video, and though her daughter didn’t make an appearance, she was tagged in the video and prompted her overall follower count to take a significant dip.

Over the holidays, fans spoke out against a rendition of “Merry Little Christmas” she posted, this time due to Sophia’s… mature costume choices in the clip.

Abraham regularly defends herself — and her parenting choices — in the wake of the blowback, as was the case just two weeks ago when she clapped back about her NSFW yachting attire.

“I have to say there is nothing wrong with a woman being, like, fully dressed in clothing — if that’s a bikini set or whatever,” Abraham told TMZ. “I feel like a lot of moms are sex shamed — which I definitely have been in my life — and I think when I’m single, gorgeous, young and beautiful, I would almost regret looking back at my life not living a happy, outgoing life. And I would definitely hope my daughter is never shamed to cover up herself and, like, not be her happiest.”