‘Teen Mom’ Fans Think the MTV Franchise Is Coming to an End

If fan speculation is right, Teen Mom may be coming to an end.

Fans of the popular MTV reality series are beginning to think that the future is pretty grim for the series that has been running since 2009 and spawned multiple spinoffs. According to a thread on Reddit, In Touch Weekly reports, many fans think that the end days are near and that some of the moms may be preparing to cut ties with the franchise.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Do you think MTV has told the girls that the end is near?” the redittor asked. “Maci [Bookout] is doing voiceovers and participating in other TV shows, Jenelle [Evans], Farrah [Abraham], and Kail [Lowry] are all doing YouTube videos now. They’re all going out looking for ways to bring in money.”

“If MTV hasn’t told them I’m sure the girls can sense it. There’s a new identical show with actual young moms. This show has been on for almost 10 years. It can’t last much longer or we’re going to see them become grandmothers,” one fan commented.

Another fan, who also thinks the end for the reality series is coming, commended the moms for looking for different jobs.

“I think they are a little too famous for a regular job. Like Maci can’t be a manager at Marriott or whatever. Chelsea [Houska] working in HR somewhere? Leah [Messer] a teacher? I think it would just be weird being on TV, taking days off to film, co-workers would know so much, try to sell photos, gossip. But they are not quite famous enough to live off the money forever.”

Other fans, however, believe that the women may simply be branching out and doing other things in an attempt to stretch out their fame as long as they possibly can.

“As a bunch of people have said here they are probably cashing in on their relevance while they still can. I agree with that, and if I was them I’d be hustling really hard.”

The fan speculation comes after Farrah Abraham quit the show when she was told by producer Morgan J. Freeman that she would need to pick between her role on the reality show and her work in the adult entertainment industry.

Following the initial news of Abraham’s exit from the show, she told PopCulture.com that her next move would be to concentrate on acting, saying her time on the “fake” show prepared her for a career in more dramatic parts.

“I’m solely focusing on acting and scripted roles,” she said. “Reality TV turned into plotted fake scenes, so at this point I see it as I’ll be the best actress this world has ever seen.”