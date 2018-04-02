‘Teen Mom’ Stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra ‘Definitely Want More Kids’ After Miscarriage

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra still hope to expand their family, even after their miscarriage setback and Lowell going to rehab after experiencing suicidal thoughts.

“I want more kids. I definitely do,” the 26-year-old Baltierra told Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry during an appearance on Lowry’s Coffee Convos podcast.

“We definitely want more kids, especially after the miscarriage and stuff,” Lowell, also 26, chimed in.

Lowell and Baltierra have been together for 12 years and have two children. During 16 & Pregnant, they gave up their first child, Carly, for adoption. In 2015, they welcomed Novalee Reign, who they are raising together. They hoped to have another child, but suffered a miscarriage last year.

“We’re kind of not rushing into things right now,” Lowell told Lowry, reports PEOPLE. “Because we were there, and then I had the miscarriage. Then I just went downhill, I want to make sure that I’m healthy and happy… I’m still working on myself and then if it comes, awesome.”

Lowell went to rehab in November after experiencing suicidal thoughts. Two and a half weeks after the first six-week treatment ended, Lowell went back to rehab. Lowell, who was also diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder due to a childhood trauma, completed rehab in February.

“I’m taking the time I need right now to take good care of myself,” Lowell told Us Weekly in November. “On November 17th I thought of every way possible to commit suicide … from wrapping a belt around my neck to just running my car into an electric pole. Thank God I have a support system and a husband and a daughter. Thank God I am self aware I’m seeking treatment and I will get better. Anyone feeling alone you are not alone! This world needs all of us! We are all here for a reason.”

Lowell told Lowry during Thursday’s podcast that she is feeling “way better” after her rehab stints, and has been open about her mental health issues to fight the negative stigma surrounding mental health.

“That stigma needs to go away because people need to talk about it,” Lowell said. “It’s out there and it’s real and it affects people, even normal people, people on reality TV, moms, etc.”

Baltierra has also been open about his wife’s struggles, although some of his off-color jokes on social media have drawn the ire of fans. After a troll wondered how many times Baltierra cheated on Lowell on March 29, he replied, “More times than I could count.”

Some followers thought the joke was funny, others called it “unfunny” and wondered why he responded in the first place.