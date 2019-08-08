‘Teen Mom’ Catelynn Lowell Shares Heartwarming Photo of ‘Little Munchkin’ Vaeda

Catelynn Lowell’s latest Instagram photo of daughter Vaeda will put a smile on your face. The Teen Mom OG star took to the social media platform Wednesday night to share a new photo of the adorably baby girl, staring directly at the camera and holding a soft smile.

“This little munchkin just ate her breakfast and sissy is STILL sleeping,” Lowell wrote on the caption of the sweet post.

Fans took to the comments section to send good thoughts to the adorable toddler: “She’s so cute!” one user wrote, while another chimed in: “”Ohhhh myyyy baby g.”

The MTV star has been opening up about some difficult details in her life in recent weeks, including when she told fans she struggled with guilt over considering getting an abortion when she was pregnant with the little girl.

“I feel guilty for even contemplating aborting Vaeda,” Lowell said in an episode of the show. “Because, is she going to remember that?”

Lowell said she was wondering if it was “smart” to bring a child into the world while her relationship with Tyler Baltierra was going through some trouble. She said she even told Baltierra she was considering getting an abortion.

“I’m glad I didn’t, but at the time, it was a thought in my mind,” she said. “It still bothers me, so I’m thinking of talking to Tyler about it.”

Baltierra and Lowell have been through many ups and downs in their 13-year-old relationship, though they seem to be better the ever now. The couple also shares 4-year-old Novalee and 10-year-old Carly, whom they gave up for adoption.

Lowell also opened up recently about the difficult part about being in Carly’s life after putting her up for adoption.

“That’s another hard part of being birth parents… explaining to ur children why we can’t be with the other child on birthdays etc. but as our kids get older the more they will understand and the more we can explain,” she wrote on Twitter earlier this week, after an episode of the show aired featuring her dealing with the issue.

Baltierra himself recently honored the couple’s eldest daughter on Instagram around her 10th birthday.

“10 years ago yesterday, we were only 17. 10 years ago, we brought you into the world. 10 years ago, we only got to hold you by ourselves for a half hour in the hospital as we just cried & stared at you, remembering every little detail of how absolutely perfect you were, since we knew that even though we just met, we had to say goodbye. 10 years ago, we had to make the hardest decision of our lives & give you everything your innocent life deserved that we just couldn’t provide at the time,” he wrote.

“10 years ago, we held each other & wept as we watched you drive away in the back of the car with the only parents that were worthy to be yours,” he continued. “10 years ago…your life changed so many others for the better & has blessed more lives than I can count. We love you so much & hopefully get to see you soon baby girl. Happy Birthday Carly!”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.