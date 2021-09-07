‘Teen Mom’: Catelynn Lowell Posts Rare Photo of Dad With Daughter After Giving Birth

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell recently welcomed daughter Rya with her husband Tyler Baltierra. Since then, the reality star has been sharing numerous photos of her family on social media. On Instagram, Lowell shared a rare photo of her father, David, with her daughter Nova.

Lowell’s daughter and her dad went on a fishing trip together, as she chronicled on Instagram. She posted a photo of the two flashing bright smiles for the camera as they posed near a lake with their fishing rod. Alongside the sweet photo, she wrote that her dad took his granddaughter on her first fishing trip. David shared more photos from their fishing trip on his own Instagram account.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He posted a snap of the pair catching Nova’s “first fish ever.” Based on the photos, the six-year-old was clearly very proud of her accomplishment as posed alongside the catch as her grandfather held it up for the camera. Their fishing trip appeared to be a success, as they seemed to have a blast while spending some quality time together. Adorably enough, David even captioned one of the photos of the pair together by writing, “Fishing friends forever.”

As previously mentioned, Lowell posted a photo of Nova and David shortly after she welcomed her fourth child with Baltierra. The Teen Mom star gave birth to baby Rya in late August. Baltierra and Lowell are also parents to Nova and Vaeda. They are also biological parents to daughter Carly, whom they placed up for adoption when they were teenagers. Fans were thrilled to hear about the couple’s baby news, particularly as it came months after Lowell opened up about experiencing pregnancy loss.

The MTV personality has been vocal about dealing with pregnancy loss and has even discussed the matter during the most recent season of Teen Mom OG. While it was, understandably, a difficult thing to open up about, she told E! News that she was adamant about discussing the issue as a way to help others who might be going through a similar situation. She told the outlet, “I opened up about this only to help those who are experiencing the same thing to know that there’s someone else every day experiencing this. This was painful to share… but again, you’re not alone.”