Tyler Baltierra Says He and Catelynn Were ‘Riddled with Sadness’ After Her Miscarriage

Catelynn Lowell was reunited with two very special people in her life on Monday’s episode of Teen Mom OG husband Tyler Baltierra and 3-year-old daughter Nova.

The 26-year-old, who was in rehab to deal with suicidal thoughts, was over the moon to be reunited with her family after spending time in a mental health facility.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After weeks away from her mom, Nova ran to her mother and gave her a big hug. Catelynn was also visited by her husband, her mother April, father David and her aunt Terry who had come to visit her as well for family week.

“I’m not really needed for family week,” Tyler told Catelynn, who agreed, saying, “No, it’s for my mom and my dad, really.”

“Those are where my issues stem from, you know, like my panic and stuff,” she continued. “It’s funny I have two [issues] from my mom [listed] and then my dad has got a full sheet of s—.”

During dinner, Tyler brought up Catelynn’s therapy with April and David, who had done group therapy with her earlier in the day.

“Her attitude’s totally changed, she’s very positive,” David said. “I’ve absorbed everything that we’ve been taught. But, she’s doing really great. She was in really bad shape before the miscarriage. I mean, I think that was the trigger.”

Tyler added, “I’ve never seen someone that scared in my life. This was happening at the same time I was going through all my mental s—. I was riddled with sadness, we both were, you know? But, unfortunately for Cate, every single pregnancy she’s had has had some form of trauma with it.”

“Letting go of Carly, and with Nova having the post-partum, that miscarriage was the icing,” he continued, referencing 8-year-old daughter Carly, whom they placed up for adoption years ago while on 16 and Pregnant.

Shortly before experiencing her suicidal thoughts, Catelynn suffered a miscarriage.

“But she waits until the last minute to overcome this, and then it leads to disaster and it’s either flight or fight,” David said, with Tyler responding, “I think that miscarriage was one of the most traumatic things she’s ever dealt with.”

Saturday, Catelynn and Tyler appeared on the podcast Voices for Change 2.0 to discuss their experience with mental illness while trying to eliminate the stigma behind it.

Catelynn revealed she was recently diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, and was also treated for her childhood trauma in January.

“For me, it’s panic disorder, PTSD — I like to call myself a trauma survivor – and it’s depression, but it’s co-occurring depression or something like that,” Catelynn said. “It surprised me to know that I was diagnosed with PTSD. I was really shocked by it. but it makes a lot of sense too. That’s my newest diagnosis.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV