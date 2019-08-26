‘Teen Mom’ Catelynn Lowell Just Shared the Sweetest Video of Daughters Nova and Vaeda

Catelynn Lowell has melted the hearts of Teen Mom OG fans everywhere with her latest video showing daughter Nova, 4, absolutely loving being a big sister to 6-month-old Vaeda. The MTV personality shared the clip on Instagram Sunday, revealing she can’t wait to get back to her little ones after time away.

In the video, Nova cradles her baby sister while feeding her with a bottle, telling her mom that she’s getting a look from the infant telling her, “Thanks, sissy!”

The video come to an all-too-real end when Nova gets smacked with a flailing baby hand, asking her mom to take over after dealing with the startling smack calmly. It’s all too much for Lowell, who wrote alongside the video, “Can’t wait to see these girls #IMissThem #MyGirls #MyBabes.”

Husband Tyler Baltierra agreed, commenting along heart-eyed and crying emojis, “My BEEBEEEES!!!”

The Teen Mom couple’s followers were pretty smitten with the sweet video as well.

“This is priceless those two!” one wrote, while another weighed in, “omg these baaabies!! Nova with her bangs!! how CUTE!”

Another noted that the kind of bottle Lowell was using was useful while feeding their child, which surely comes in handy after the MTV star opened up about her decision to stop breastfeeding her youngest on the current season of Teen Mom OG.

“It’s hard,” Lowell said in an episode last month. “People always post the wonderful things about breastfeeding, which is wonderful, the pretty pictures and all that stuff, but they don’t mention that you have your kid stuck to you for 24 hours for an hour at a time … or you’re afraid they’re not getting enough or they want to eat 60 times a day or about the bleeding nipples and the sore nipples.”

“The realness of it is that breastfeeding is hard and it’s not for everybody,” she added “It’s stupid, but I have to put aside the feelings of ‘Everyone’s gonna judge me for it.’”

