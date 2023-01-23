'Teen Mom': Amber Portwood Preparing to Quit Show, Report Says

Is Amber Portwood getting ready to leave the Teen Mom franchise behind? According to a new report from The Sun, that may just be the cast. A source told the publication that Portwood has started to tell her friends that she's leaving the MTV series and its spinoffs.

Portwood has been with the Teen Mom franchise since the beginning, but it's possible that her time on the show has come to an end. A source told The Sun, "Amber has told people she is absolutely out at the show, that she already quit and gave notice to MTV." They went on to address Portwood's next steps, saying that they're unsure what she'll do if she does leave the reality series. However, they did speculate that she could get into the real estate business.

While it's been speculated that Portwood is going to leave Teen Mom, another source had a different take on the situation. The second insider said that Portwood hasn't made any official decision regarding her Teen Mom future. They continued to say that she is currently weighing her options. As The Sun noted, Portwood has been with MTV since she gave birth to her now 14-year-old daughter Leah on 16 & Pregnant.

Portwood has shared a ton of her life on both 16 & Pregnant and the Teen Mom franchise. Over the years, fans have watched her ever-evolving relationship with her daughter Leah, whom she shares with her ex, Gary Shirley. The show has also covered her battles with mental health and addiction. The reality star previously served 17 months in prison on drug charges. Portwood's custody battle with Andrew Glennon over their son, James, has also been featured on Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

In July 2022, their custody battle came to a head. At the time, Glennon was granted full custody of their son. She subsequently reacted to the news by telling Us Weekly, "I've worked so hard to better myself and improve my relationships with my children. While I've always been candid about my past substance abuse and struggles with mental illness, a person should have the chance to redeem themselves and not be tethered to their problems from the past." Portwood continued, "I've spent years rebuilding bridges and did everything that was required of me, including submitting 21 negative drug tests and undergoing multiple psychological evaluations, if your road has not been perfect, but you've worked hard to become a better, more stable and caring person today, keep moving forward as I will. I'll never stop fighting for my children who I love more than anything."