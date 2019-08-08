‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Awarded Additional Time With Son After Arrest

Amber Portwood will be getting more time with 1-year-old son James, a source close to the Teen Mom OG star told Us Weekly Thursday, with the court awarding additional visits following her arrest for alleged domestic battery last month.

Late last month, the MTV personality was granted supervised visits with her baby after being accused of wielding a machete threateningly at boyfriend Andrew Glennon while he was holding their son. While Glennon has admitted on social media that he’s already forgiven the mother of his child for the incident, a source told Us earlier Thursday that it’s unlikely the couple will ever reconcile.

“Andrew seems more concerned with public perception than getting back together with Amber. He’s done nothing to indicate he wants to be back with her, and she’s done nothing to indicate she wants to get back together with him,” the source said. “They’re as good as done and haven’t spoken since the court ordered them not to.”

The source also accused Glennon of using his custody of James to make the situation worse for her.

“Andrew took James for a haircut and has posted many pictures of James — Andrew is rubbing it in Amber’s face that she can’t be with her son and Andrew is still staying in the house she owns,” the source said. “Also, he’s a dirty fighter. He was saying a lot of nasty things to her that were hurtful and personal when they were arguing on the 4th [of July], as if to antagonize her.”

Glennon rebutted the accusations to the outlet: “She is in total control of the future of this relationship, but if she wants to pass the buck to someone else, ignore her downfalls and not do what is right, that’s on her. Amber needs help and the sooner she acknowledges that, the healthier and happier she will be.”

As for the social media photos, Glennon responded, “There can’t be any better indication of me wanting a family than me taking care of our beautiful son and keeping him safe. He sees photos of her every day, smells her smells and plays with toys they loved to play with.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez