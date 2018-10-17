‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Denies Losing Custody of Her Kids

Leah Messer is clearing up misconceptions that she ever lost custody of her children. The Teen Mom 2 star opened up about her current custody situation with ex-husband Corey Simms in a new interview with Us Weekly.

“The current custody situation, just honestly … whatever we think is best for them, we do. We are doing the week on and then a week off,” she said of her current custody agreement, adding, “It’s always been 50/50. People were like, ‘Leah lost custody’ … I almost did, but I never lost custody of my children.”

Fans of the MTV reality show will remember that Messer and Simms fought over custody of their twin girls in 2015, while the reality personality was combating her anxiety and depression in treatment. During that time, Simms accused her of failing to drop off the kids at school on time, which Messer now says only happened once.

She added that the custody battle shown on TV was “the lowest point” in her life.

“It would definitely be going through the custody stuff with Corey,” she explained. “‘Cause if anyone knows me they know that when it comes to being a mom and my girls, they are my life. They are my life. … I wasn’t in the greatest place mentally and then it was affecting me physically, like it almost cost me my children. … I became suicidal. It was a struggle. I think that would be the lowest point.”

The former couple has since worked things out, and things are “going great” between her and Simms, Messer added.

Messer plans on opening up more about her life on her new podcast, Life Reboot.

“There’s a lot that I will address on the podcast. My role … is to share what I have went through and what I’ve learned as I’ve went through it,” she said. “Every high and low in my life … that’s what I’m most excited to share and truly help others with things that may be going through the same things.”

“At the end of the day do what’s best for the kids,” she added. “They’re the ones that matter.”

Messer has also been working to co-parent with ex Jeremy Calvert, with whom she shares daughter Addie.

“We are great parents and that’s all we’ll ever be,” she said. “We’re great co-parents together.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

