‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Slams Critics Amid Cult Allegations: ‘I Don’t Deserve This Hate’

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer is firing back after fans began calling her out for joining Mastery In Transformational Training, which has been accused of being a cult. Messer told her fans she “doesn’t deserve the hate” after sharing another Instagram post about the group on Sunday. Teen Mom 2 fans have raised concerns about Messer joining the group, with even her co-star Kailyn Lowry stepping into the controversy.

On Sunday, Messer shared an Instagram post appeared to show a MITT exercise.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“In a world full of division we GET TO bring LOVE, PEACE, and UNITY! I’m so grateful for the opportunity to open up and connect with each beautiful, strong, and loving person at this #2020vision event! I’m so excited to share my story tonight with soooo many of you! Each of you are a blessing. THANK YOU!” Messer wrote, along with the hashtags “connection,” “love,” “unity” and “beautiful.”

After comments from fans mounted, Messer returned to the post and told fans they could stop following her if they no longer support her choices.

“EVERY. SINGLE. NEGATIVE comment on this post can UNFOLLOW ME !!!! IF YOU DONT SUPPORT ME NOW, then you NEVER will! Soooooo #unfollowme,” she wrote. “I don’t deserve this energy, I don’t deserve this hate! && I’ll continue to stand for what I believe in and share my truth. You can appreciate me for who I am or you can unfollow me. I will attract an audience that believes in my vision for my life and the world or you never supported me to begin with, you just ‘follow’ me for your own social media satisfaction.”

Messer continued, “I’m beyond social media, I’m beyond JUDGMENT, I’m beyond CRITICISM and the NEED TO MEET ‘your expectations! I’m going to live a beautiful life of JOY, PEACE, and UNITY!! With or without your support. I love every single one of you but I CHOOSE to be in alignment with my core values and what I stand for. You’re either with me or your not.”

One fan wrote to Messer, “ummm no thanks! unfollow,” and Messer replied with a waving emoji.

“Whatever happened to if you have nothing nice to say don’t say anything at all?” another fan asked. “Lol happy that you are doing things that bring you happiness and joy!”

“Thank you! It’s that easy! Allow me to embrace my journey & passion by supporting me only if you choose to,” Messer replied.

Messer’s relationship with MITT attracted fan attention in October when she shared a photo with friends. One of the friends tagged in the photo also shared a photo with Messer and included the caption “MITT 16 Heaven.”

Later, a Teen Mom 2 fan told Radar Online she spoke with Messer, who insisted MITT was not a cult. Lowry contacted the fan, and told her that “those types of programs target weak people who can be manipulated.” She also told the fan she doesn’t “think any of this is ok.”

Lowry is close friends with Messer, even outside Teen Mom 2. She told fans on Twitter this situation is not affecting their friendship.

Photo credit: Getty Images