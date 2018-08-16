‘Teen Mom 2’ Leah Messer Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors Despite ‘Baby Bump’

Is Leah Messer pregnant? The Teen Mom 2 star posted a photo of herself to social media this week and fans immediately started speculating that she was pregnant.

In the photo, Messer stands in a tight dark skirt and white sleeveless blouse.

“Once you start to believe in yourself, magic starts happening!” Messer captioned the photo. “Self confidence is a super power! #aaa #love #liveyourstandard”

“Is she PREGANANT??” one fan wrote.

“Is that a a baby bump???? You’re sooo beautiful!!” another said.

“Ya definitely baby bumpp,” someone else said.

“I see a baby bump too,” another person wrote.

“You guys are sweet and NOOOOO I’m not pregnant. What the,” Evans responded, leaving three face palm emojis.

Messer’s friend and co-star Kailyn Lowry even poked fun at the situation, commenting, “I see you lil baby!” with a laughing emoji.

Messer responded to a few fans, writing “SHUP UPPP!” with laughing emojis. She even called a few fans “rude,” saying,”Like dang. My weight has always been up and down. Annoying.”

Amid the drama surrounding Teen Mom 2 as of late, Messer has stayed quiet for the most part, save for when she threw some subtle shade at co-star Jenelle Evans via Twitter over Evans’ road rage incident last month.

On July 16, Messer retweeted a GIF that a Teen Mom fanpage shared, showing a baby with a full diaper dancing. “GUYS!!! NEXT WEEK WE GET TO SEE THE ROADRAGE SCENE!!!!” the tweet read. Messer added four weary-faced emojis in her tweet.

While the road rage accident happened in real time on April 26, fans didn’t get to see it on TV until July. During the incident, Evans called 911 to report a driver who “purposely slammed on the brakes” in front of her. According to the police report, Evans also pulled out a gun during the incident and the other driver claimed she followed him to his private property. A police officer wrote that Evans hit two vehicles in the driver’s yard, then pulled out her weapon.

In the 911 call, Evans claimed the other driver was tailgating her “the whole way” on her way home from her 8-year-old son Jace’s therapy. She said the driver then raced to get in front of her, forcing her to slam on the brakes.

“My son’s head almost got whiplash and almost hit the dash. That’s how bad I had to slam on the brakes,” Evans said in the 911 call. Evans did not tell the 911 dispatcher that she pulled a gun before police arrived.

Fans learned when the incident aired on TV that Evans lied about it when confronted by her mother, Barbara Evans, who has custody of Jace. When Jace mentioned to his grandmother that his mom had pulled a gun on the man, something fans saw on camera, Jenelle immediately scolded him as a liar.

“No, I didn’t, Jace,” she told the little boy. “Why are you telling her I pulled a gun out on him? I did not do that.”

Barbara called Evans’ ex, Nathan Griffith, who is father to her 3-year-old son Kaiser, and suggested that they start the process to “get those kids out of that house.”

The day after the episode aired on MTV, Griffith filed for full custody of Kaiser. Read more about that here.